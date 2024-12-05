Check out Sara Tendulkar’s education, net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar's NGO

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has been appointed as a director of STF India. Besides modeling and brand endorsements, Sara also runs her own business.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, will now be seen taking on new responsibilities. Sara has been appointed as a director at STF India (Sachin Tendulkar Foundation). Sachin's daughter completed her studies in London, which made it seem like she was going to try her career in modeling or acting. But Sachin had already made it clear that his daughter would be seen in a new role.

At the age of 27, Sara Tendulkar has achieved a new and significant milestone. Her impressive fan following on social media is a great example of this. Sachin's daughter earns through brand endorsements and modeling, but she also has other sources of income worth crores. In this article, we will tell you about Sara's earnings.

Holds a Master's Degree from London

Sara holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. Sachin's daughter completed her early education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. After this, she earned a graduation degree in Biomedical Science. After studying in London, she returned to India and pursued modeling. Sara has also been seen walking the ramp for several brands. She also plays the role of an influencer on social media platforms. Sara has been seen promoting many big brands, which is a major source of her income.

Huge Fan Following on Instagram

Sara Tendulkar has a massive fan following on Instagram with 7.2 million followers. Her account also features posts related to various brand endorsements. She works for magazines and fashion brands, which contributes significantly to her earnings. She frequently shares travel-related posts on her Instagram account.

Earns from Her Own Business

A significant source of Sara Tendulkar's income is her own business. Sachin's daughter launched a business venture called Sara Tendulkar Shop, where she sells business planners. She releases a diary planner every year. Along with this, she also manages her modeling work. Now, after becoming the director of STF India, Sara Tendulkar's earnings are expected to increase.

A look at her net worth

As per TimesNow, by age 26, Sara’s estimated net worth was between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore. This reflects her successful modeling career, brand endorsements, and her growing influence in the fashion world. In addition to her work in fashion, her ventures and sponsorship deals further contribute to her income.

