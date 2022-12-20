Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine 'Vagir', to be commissioned soon

'Vagir', the fifth state-of-the art, indigenously-built ‘Vagir’ submarine of Project-75 Kalvari class submarines was delivered to the Indian Navy on Tuesday. The Project-75 includes six submarines of the Scorpene design being built at the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in collaboration with Naval Group, France. This is the third submarine to be delivered in 24 months.

The Indian Navy will shortly commission the INS Vagir. In November 2020, MDL unveiled it. This year's sea testing got underway in February. Four submarines built as part of Project 75 are already in use prior to INS Vagir. INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, and INS Vela are the names of these submarines. In the meantime, work continues on the sixth submarine of this type, INS Vagsheer.

These warships were built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai. Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and enhances self-confidence in this field, a notable achievement is that this is the third submarine delivered to the Indian Navy in a span of 24 months.

Project-75 is a projected class of diesel-electric submarines that includes the INS Vagir. The French naval defence and energy company DCNS is responsible for the Scorpene-Class submarine designs.

"Under cooperation with M/s Naval Group, France, these submarines are being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. in Mumbai. Soon, the submarine will be commissioned into the Indian Navy, enhancing its capabilities," the Indian Navy said.

In November of last year, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Vela, the fourth submarine of the Kalvari class. In the meanwhile, on July 20, 2021, the Indian government published a request for proposals (RFP) for Project 75 (I), which calls for the development of six conventional submarines with air-independent propulsion (AIP).

