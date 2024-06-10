Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chandrababu Naidu's family's wealth surges Rs 1,225 crore as Heritage Foods shares double in 12 days

    N Chandrababu Naidu's family has seen a significant rise in wealth, with Andhra Pradesh-based Heritage Foods shares experiencing a remarkable surge over the past 12 trading sessions. This surge has translated into a staggering increase of Rs 1,225 crore in the family's fortune.
     

    Chandrababu Naidu's family's wealth surges Rs 1,225 crore as Heritage Foods shares double in 12 days gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    The shares of Heritage Foods surged by more than 105% in just 12 trading days, resulting in a significant increase in wealth for the Chandrababu Naidu family. A new 52-week high of Rs 727.9 for Heritage Foods shares on the BSE has raised his family's wealth by Rs 1,225 crore. On May 23, the stock finished at Rs 354.5. From June 3 to June 10, there was a surge in the stock. The family of Chandrababu Naidu owns 3,31,36,005 shares, or 35.71%, of the corporation.

    As of March 31, 2024, Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has a 10.82% share in Heritage Foods, which he promoted. Bhuvaneshwari Nara, the wife of Chandrababu Naidu, and his grandson Devaansh Nara, who own 0.06% and 24.37% of the firm, respectively, are additional promoters. His daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani holds a 0.46% stake in Heritage Foods.

    Due to the growth of Heritage Foods, the family's total wealth from Heritage Foods is currently Rs 2,391 crore, with Bhuvaneshwari Nara's fortune standing at Rs 1631.6 crore and Nara Lokesh earning Rs 724.4 crore.

    Following Chandrababu Naidu's victory over YSRCP candidate Jagan Mohan Reddy in the assembly elections, Heritage Foods' stock has experienced a significant increase. The firm, which is among the top producers of branded and value-added dairy products in India, is also involved in the cattle feed industry through Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL), a subsidiary. In 11 states around India, about 1.5 million families eat its milk and milk products.

    Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive term. He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate Modi on being sworn in as the prime minister of India for a remarkable third consecutive term.” 

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing AJR

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing

    'Grossly incorrect': BJP MP Suresh Gopi rubbishes resignation rumours, says matter of pride to be in Modi 3.0 anr

    'Grossly incorrect': BJP MP Suresh Gopi rubbishes resignation rumours, says matter of pride to be in Modi 3.0

    Leopard at Modi 3.0 cabinet oath-taking ceremony? Mysterious animal spotted in viral video (WATCH) anr

    Leopard at Modi 3.0 cabinet oath-taking ceremony? Mysterious animal spotted in viral video (WATCH)

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured AJR

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

    '100 day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram', announces Former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar after PM Modi takes oath anr

    '100 day agenda for Thiruvananthapuram', announces Former MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar after PM Modi takes oath

    Recent Stories

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here ATG

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here

    Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites RBA

    Police find Noor Malabika Das's body in decomposed state; Perform last rites

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing AJR

    West Bengal HORROR! Trinamool worker shot dead in Murshidabad, party alleges BJP role in killing

    Kartik Aaryan speaks out on FALLOUT with Karan Johar during Dostana 2 ATG

    Kartik Aaryan speaks out on FALLOUT with Karan Johar during Dostana 2

    Who was Noor Malabika Das, Bollywood actress dies by suicide at 32? RBA

    Who was Noor Malabika Das, Bollywood actress dies by suicide at 32?

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon