Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh today | Top developments

    Chandrababu Naidu has been transferred to the Rajahmundry Central Prison after being placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) has expressed its support for the bandh called by the TDP.

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for a state-wide bandh in the state on Monday to protest the arrest of the former chief minister in connection with a case involving the misappropriation of government funds. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) has expressed its support for the bandh. Following his arrest in a case related to alleged corruption within the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, Chandrababu Naidu was placed in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

    Key developments regarding the Andhra Pradesh bandh:

    1) TDP AP president K Atchannaidu issued a statement urging party members, the public, and civil society to actively participate in the protest to ensure its success.

    2) A local court in Vijayawada remanded Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the alleged multi-crore corruption scandal. The charges involve the misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, resulting in a loss of ₹300 crore to the state government, as stated by Andhra Pradesh CID chief N Sanjay on Saturday.

    3) JSP chief Pawan Kalyan accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of engaging in "anti-social activities" in Andhra Pradesh and claimed that the state's YSRCP government was "harassing" opposition parties. Kalyan also encouraged JSP supporters to participate in the bandh peacefully.

    4) Chandrababu Naidu has been transferred to the Rajahmundry Central Prison after being placed in judicial custody for 14 days. Stringent police security measures have been implemented at the prison in anticipation of the former chief minister's stay.

    5) A significant number of TDP supporters gathered at the Vijayawada court premises as police officers transported the TDP leader to the central jail. The Rajahmundry Police imposed section 144 within the city limits to maintain law and order.

    6) Naidu's judicial custody has been extended until September 23 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada.

    7) The court has granted certain amenities to Chandrababu Naidu during his two-week stay in jail, including home-cooked meals, medical care, and a special room.

    8) Following their leader's arrest, TDP supporters in Visakhapatnam held a hunger strike, leading to emotional scenes.

    9) According to the CID's remand report, Chandrababu Naidu was uncooperative during questioning. Despite arrangements being made for a helicopter to transport him from Nandyal, where he was apprehended, to Vijayawada, Naidu declined and instead chose to travel by road, encountering multiple instances of interference by irate TDP members.

    10) The CID's investigation has revealed significant irregularities, including the government providing an advance of Rs 371 crore before any expenditure by private entities. This advance represented the entire 10 per cent government commitment. Allegedly, most of the government-provided funds were funnelled to shell companies through fabricated invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, as reported by CID officials.

