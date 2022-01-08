Centre restores FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity

The central government restored the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MOC) on Thursday. The new certification validity will last till 2026.



The renewed registration now enables the charity to receive and use funds from foreign contributions. Nearly after two weeks of denial to continue the FCRA Act by the central government, the charity can now operate.



Following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), there are 16,908 active or alive FCRA organizations in the country, and MoC is one of them, as of January 7.



Kolkata-based MoC detail reveals, with the registration number 147120001 as the FCRA registration, show that the organization's FCRA certification was renewed on January 6. The registration certificate is valid from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2026.



The spokesperson of MoC, Sunita Kumar, said we are happy and delighted that the Union government realized and restored our FCRA registration. People donating to the poor also raised their voices and questioned why this had happened.



The MHA had refused to renew the NGO's FCRA registration on December 25 after receiving some 'adverse inputs'. The Moc's in the statement on December 27 informed the renewal of FCRA registration... was refused on 25th December 2021, for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011. It mentioned 'no request/revision application' was received from Moc for the refusal of the renewal. The organization's registration was valid till 31st October 2021, the Ministry said. The Ministry further added, the validity was subsequently extended up to December 31, 2021, along with other FCRA associations whose renewal applications were pending renewal.



It also said, "while considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on records, the renewal application of Moc was not approved."



The Ministry extended the validity of all organizations, expiring from September 29, 2021, till March 31, 2022, that applied for renewal ahead of the expiry of their certificates.



The refusal to renew the FCRA registration, needed by the NGOs to receive foreign funding, became a political flashpoint, with many opposition leaders expressing shock over the move.



According to the annual reports submitted to the Home Ministry, MoC has received Rs 425.86 crore in the past five years in foreign donations and over Rs 1,099 crore in the last 15 years from foreign sources. Between April 2020 and March 2021, it had received Rs 75.19 crore.