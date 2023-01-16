Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre owes Bengal Rs 6,000 crore for MGNREGA scheme: CM Mamata Banerjee

    On the visits of central teams to West Bengal to oversee the implementation of various schemes, Banerjee allegedly said they were being sent "to harass" the state government.

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 16) said that the BJP-led central government was discriminating against the state over the disbursement of MGNREGA funds. The West Bengal CM claimed the Centre owes West Bengal Rs 6,000 crore for the scheme.

    "The central government is not releasing MGNREGA funds to West Bengal. It owes us Rs 6,000 crore. BJP-ruled states, however, are getting funds for the 100 days' work scheme," CM Banerjee said.

    "Why is West Bengal facing such discrimination despite being number one in MGNREGA implementation? We are running the scheme without any central assistance," CM Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad.

    On the visits of central teams to West Bengal to oversee the implementation of various schemes, Banerjee allegedly said they were being sent "to harass" the state government.

    "A central team is sent to West Bengal even if a firefly enters a BJP leader's house. Why are such teams not sent to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi or Gujarat over any incident? The Union government is harassing West Bengal by sending central teams over trivial matters," she added.

    Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is all set to visit Meghalaya on January 18 to hold a public meeting in North Garo Hills district to boost the morale of party functionaries ahead of the assembly elections due this year in the northeastern state.

    This will be Mamata Banerjee's second visit to the state in recent times as she had addressed a TMC workers' convention last month and participated in pre-Christmas celebrations there. On Wednesday, CM Banerjee will also hold a public meeting at Mendipathar in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district. 

    Leader of TMC parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, Meghalaya TMC in-charge Manas R Bhunia, its state president Charles Pyngrope and leader of opposition Mukul Sangma will be present at the meeting.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
