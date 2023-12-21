Centre directs CISF to enforce comprehensive security at Parliament complex; check details

The CISF, a central armed police force, presently safeguards numerous central government ministry buildings in Delhi, besides securing installations in critical domains like nuclear and aerospace, civil airports, and the Delhi Metro.

Amid rising concerns following a recent breach of security within the Parliament building complex, the government has taken a decisive step, opting to entrust the 'comprehensive' security responsibility to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to official sources.

The CISF, a central armed police force, presently safeguards numerous central government ministry buildings in Delhi, besides securing installations in critical domains like nuclear and aerospace, civil airports, and the Delhi Metro.

'PM speaking everywhere but...': Kharge criticizes PM Modi's non-participation in House debate

As per information shared with a news agency by sources, the Union Home Ministry has issued directives for a thorough survey of the Parliament building complex. The aim is to institute a "regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern."

Teams comprising experts from the CISF's government building security unit, responsible for safeguarding central government ministries, as well as fire combat and response officers, will collaborate with officials from the current Parliament security team. This joint effort will commence later in the week to conduct an extensive survey.

Under this proposed overhaul, both the old and new Parliament complexes, along with associated buildings, will fall under the purview of a comprehensive security cover by the CISF. This cover will amalgamate existing security elements such as the Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police, and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF.

The recent security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack intensified the urgency for these measures. During this breach, individuals entered the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing yellow smoke and shouting slogans before being subdued by MPs. Simultaneously, others sprayed colored smoke while protesting outside the Parliament premises.

Madras High Court sentences Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudi and wife to 3 years imprisonment; check details

To address the overall security issues within the Parliament complex, a committee chaired by CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh has been formed. This committee is tasked with evaluating the security framework and will propose recommendations for enhancements to the Union Home Ministry.