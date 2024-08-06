Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre calls all-party meeting on Bangladesh turmoil, S Jaishankar briefs MPs

    Bangladesh has been plunged into uncertainty following massive street protests over a controversial job quota system, which forced Sheikh Hasina to resign from the Prime Minister post and flee the country. According to diplomatic sources, Hasina has arrived in India en route to London.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    The Centre on Tuesday (August 6) convened an all-party meeting to discuss the unfolding crisis in Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders of all parties about the situation in the violence-hit nation and the steps taken by the Indian government.

    Guwahati flood alert: Heavy rains submerge roads and homes, normalcy hit hard (WATCH)

    Besides S Jaishankar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the meeting.

    On Monday, Jaishankar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation as Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad. Hasina, who stepped down earlier in the day amid the anti-government protests, arrived in India aboard a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force.

    Jaishankar is believed to have briefed PM Modi on the evolving crisis, although no official statement has been released regarding the meeting.

    Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces

