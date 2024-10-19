Central Government Holiday List 2025: Check out mandatory and optional leaves

The Central Government has released the holiday list for 2025! Employees can choose optional holidays in addition to mandatory ones. See the complete list!

The Central Government has released the list of holidays for the year 2025. According to the list issued for central employees, each employee will be allowed to take any two holidays from the list of restricted holidays. Central Government Administrative Offices located outside Delhi/New Delhi will also be given mandatory holidays in addition to three holidays to be chosen from 12 optional holidays.

List of Mandatory Holidays...

1. Republic Day

2. Independence Day

3. Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

4. Buddha Purnima

5. Christmas Day

6. Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

7. Diwali (Deepawali)

8. Good Friday

9. Guru Nanak's Birthday

10. Eid ul-Fitr

11. Eid al-Adha

12. Mahavir Jayanti

13. Muharram

14. Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Eid-e-Milad)

Optional Holidays

1. An additional day for Dussehra

2. Holi

3. Janmashtami (Vaishnavi)

4. Ram Navami

5. Maha Shivaratri

6. Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayak Chaturthi

7. Makar Sankranti

8. Rath Yatra

9. Onam

10. Pongal

11. Sri Panchami/Basant Panchami

12. Vishu/Vaisakhi/Vaisakhadi/Bhag Bihu / Mashdi Ugadhi / Chaitra Shukladi / Cheti Chand / Gudi Padwa / Pratham Navratri / Nowruz / Chhath Puja/Karva Chauth.

