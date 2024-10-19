Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Central Government Holiday List 2025: Check out mandatory and optional leaves

    The Central Government has released the holiday list for 2025! Employees can choose optional holidays in addition to mandatory ones. See the complete list!

    Central Government Holiday List 2025: Check out mandatory and optional leaves RBA
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 8:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 8:53 PM IST

    The Central Government has released the list of holidays for the year 2025. According to the list issued for central employees, each employee will be allowed to take any two holidays from the list of restricted holidays. Central Government Administrative Offices located outside Delhi/New Delhi will also be given mandatory holidays in addition to three holidays to be chosen from 12 optional holidays.

    List of Mandatory Holidays...

    1. Republic Day

    2. Independence Day

    3. Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

    4. Buddha Purnima

    5. Christmas Day

    6. Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

    7. Diwali (Deepawali)

    8. Good Friday

    9. Guru Nanak's Birthday

    10. Eid ul-Fitr

    11. Eid al-Adha

    12. Mahavir Jayanti

    13. Muharram

    14. Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Eid-e-Milad)

     

    Optional Holidays

     

    1. An additional day for Dussehra

    2. Holi

    3. Janmashtami (Vaishnavi)

    4. Ram Navami

    5. Maha Shivaratri

    6. Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayak Chaturthi

    7. Makar Sankranti

    8. Rath Yatra

    9. Onam

    10. Pongal

    11. Sri Panchami/Basant Panchami

    12. Vishu/Vaisakhi/Vaisakhadi/Bhag Bihu / Mashdi Ugadhi / Chaitra Shukladi / Cheti Chand / Gudi Padwa / Pratham Navratri / Nowruz / Chhath Puja/Karva Chauth.

     

