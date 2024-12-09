CCTV footage shows comedian Sunil Pal's kidnappers buying expensive jewellery with ransom money (WATCH)

Sunil Pal kidnapping case has now taken a dramatic turn as a CCTV footage has surfaced online showing the kidnappers purchasing jewellery with the ransom money they extorted from Sunil Pal.

First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Comedian Sunil Pal was reportedly kidnapped earlier this week on December 2, only to be released after his family paid a ransom of Rs 7.5 lakh. The incident occurred near the Delhi border, while Pal was en route to perform for an event in Haridwar. The case has now taken a dramatic turn as a CCTV footage has surfaced online showing the kidnappers purchasing jewellery from a store in Meerut with the ransom money they extorted from Sunil Pal.

According to reports, the accused made a purchase of Rs 4 lakh at a jewellery store in Sadar Bazar and Rs 2.25 lakh at another store in Lal Kurti area. They also asked the jewellers to make bills under Pal's name.

Sunil Pal was reportedly abducted by five to six individuals who had lured him under the pretext of organising a show. After arriving in Delhi, he was blindfolded and transported to Meerut, where he was held captive for approximately 24 hours. During this time, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh, which was later negotiated down to Rs 8 lakh.

The Mumbai Police have now frozen the bank accounts of both the jewellers, and 5-6 men have been booked in the kidnapping case. Cops are now looking into the CCTV footage to find more clues about the kidnappers.

Pal had explained the situation to the Santacruz police, stating that he was abducted around 1:30 pm on December 2. The kidnappers took him in a vehicle, demanding the ransom before releasing him in Delhi after the payment. He has provided his statement to the authorities for further investigation.

