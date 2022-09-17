Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI seeks cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav's bail after he intimidated officers; notice issued

    According to the premier investigating agency, the senior RJS leader spoke intimidatingly about its officers during a recent press conference. Special judge Geetanjali Goel served Yadav with a notice on the CBI's plea, and his response was requested.

    CBI seeks cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav's bail after he intimidated officers; notice issued - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an application against Tejashwi Yadav in a Delhi court on Saturday in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was released on bail in this matter, and the CBI requested that it be revoked. Geetanjali Goel, a special judge, served Yadav with a notice regarding the CBI's argument and asked for his response.

    According to the premier investigating agency, the senior RJS leader spoke about its officers intimidatingly during a recent press conference.

    In last month's press conference, Yadav said, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always be CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to convey? You must carry out the constitutional organization's duties honestly."

    Tejashwi Yadav spoke at a press conference after the CBI raided the homes of several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders in connection with the 'land-for-jobs' case, which alleges irregularities during his father Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister in the UPA-I government.

    The deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, and his mother, Rabri Devi, were granted bail in the case in 2018. The IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case, in which the CBI filed charges against 12 individuals and two businesses, is related to the scam. There were alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri, Odisha, to a private firm in 2006, involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot in the Bihar capital Patna.

    Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate submitted a charge sheet accusing them of money laundering.

    Also Read: If non-BJP parties form govt... Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's mega promise ahead of 2024 general elections

    Also Read: Nitish Kumar upset with RJD minister; admits to having met Prashant Kishor

    Also Read: Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Religious fanaticism is increasing in country, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao - adt

    Religious fanaticism is increasing in country, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did AJR

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did

    PM Modi's cheetah release 'tamasha' orchestrated to avoid national issues: Congress - adt

    PM Modi's cheetah release 'tamasha' orchestrated to avoid national issues: Congress

    Cheetahs return to India: Here's when the feline will prowl freely in the jungles kuno national park drb

    Cheetahs return to India: Here's when the feline will prowl freely in the jungles

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid AJR

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri Video: Akshara Singh's HOT dance moves in bridal makeup goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri Video: Akshara Singh's HOT dance moves in bridal makeup goes viral-WATCH

    Religious fanaticism is increasing in country, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao - adt

    Religious fanaticism is increasing in country, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing snt

    MotoGP may make India debut in 2023; but is the country ready to host the pinnacle of two-wheel racing?

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did AJR

    TRS leader's car stops in front of Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, here's what HM's security did

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages RBA

    Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Shah Rukh to Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut; check out celebs sweet messages

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon