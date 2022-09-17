CBI seeks cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav's bail after he intimidated officers; notice issued

According to the premier investigating agency, the senior RJS leader spoke intimidatingly about its officers during a recent press conference. Special judge Geetanjali Goel served Yadav with a notice on the CBI's plea, and his response was requested.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an application against Tejashwi Yadav in a Delhi court on Saturday in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was released on bail in this matter, and the CBI requested that it be revoked. Geetanjali Goel, a special judge, served Yadav with a notice regarding the CBI's argument and asked for his response.

According to the premier investigating agency, the senior RJS leader spoke about its officers intimidatingly during a recent press conference.

In last month's press conference, Yadav said, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always be CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to convey? You must carry out the constitutional organization's duties honestly."

Tejashwi Yadav spoke at a press conference after the CBI raided the homes of several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders in connection with the 'land-for-jobs' case, which alleges irregularities during his father Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister in the UPA-I government.

The deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, and his mother, Rabri Devi, were granted bail in the case in 2018. The IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case, in which the CBI filed charges against 12 individuals and two businesses, is related to the scam. There were alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri, Odisha, to a private firm in 2006, involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot in the Bihar capital Patna.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate submitted a charge sheet accusing them of money laundering.

