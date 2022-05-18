Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI arrests close aide of Karti Chidambaram in visa-bribery case

    The CBI had on Tuesday searched multiple premises of Karti Chidambaram. A CBI team also went to the official residence of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram in Delhi's Lodhi Estate.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 18, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, in connection with the alleged bribery case. Following the CBI sources, Bhaskarraman was arrested late at night on Tuesday, following questioning. 

    The CBI had on Tuesday searched multiple premises of Karti Chidambaram, the son of the former finance minister P Chidambaram.

    According to CBI sources, the raids occurred in ten locations, three in Chennai, three in Mumbai, and one in Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, and Odisha. 

    A CBI team also went to the official residence of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram in Delhi's Lodhi Estate.

    The agency also filed a new case against Karti for allegedly receiving illegal remuneration in 2011 for facilitating Chinese nationals' visas for the Talwandi Sabo power project in Punjab.

    During the UPA regime, when P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister, the Congress leader allegedly took a Rs 50 lakh bribe from 250 Chinese nationals to help them obtain Indian visas.

    A Chinese firm, which had been given the project's establishment contract, had contacted Karti because there was a workforce shortage and there was a cap on allowing foreign nationals to work.

    As per media reports, Karti allegedly used his influence to facilitate the visas in violation of the ceiling imposed. 

    Following the registration of FIR, Karti stated in a tweet, "I've lost count of how many times this has happened. It has to be a record."

    The CBI also filed charges against four people, including private individuals in Chennai and Mumbai, private companies in Mumbai and Mansa (Punjab), and unknown public servants and private individuals.

