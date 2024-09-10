On camera, VRO slaps Vijayawada flood victim seeking relief, suspended after video sparks outrage (WATCH)

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with users criticising the government official for her behavior and demanding action against her.

A village revenue officer (VRO) from Ward 259 in flood-stricken region of Ajith Singh Nagar, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh was suspended on Monday after she allegedly slapped a flood victim in front of police officers for questioning her about the inadequate supply of food and drinking water in the area. The altercation unfolded on Monday. The NTR district collector, Srijana, took swift action in response to the incident involving Jaya Lakshmi.

The episode transpired when Md Yasin, a flood victim, confronted Lakshmi about the meager provisions of food and drinking water being distributed in the flood-hit area. Eyewitnesses, including some police officers, watched in disbelief as Lakshmi allegedly slapped Yasin in a public display of aggression. The shocking incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, igniting a firestorm of public criticism and calls for disciplinary action against the VRO.

A user commented, "Let her be any higher official , but she has no rights to raise her hand to the public."

Yasin recounted to the Times of India that despite the desperate need for adequate resources, the VRO and her team had been rationing only two bottles of water per household. Food supplies, often rendered inedible by the relentless floods, were sporadically withheld if water requests were made. The confrontation on Monday occurred when Yasin and his brother sought clarity on the distribution of essentials from the VRO’s supply vehicle, culminating in the alleged slap and verbal abuse.

In response to the devastating floods, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local officials have been working tirelessly to deliver essential supplies via helicopters and drones. To date, over 43,000 residents have been evacuated to rehabilitation centers as the region grapples with unprecedented flooding caused by record rainfall.

