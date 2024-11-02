Caught on camera: Man gropes, forcefully hugs 12-year-old girl returning from temple in UP's Meerut (WATCH)

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a young man while she was returning from a temple.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a young man while she was returning from a temple. The incident, caught on a CCTV camera, shows the accused groping the girl, forcefully hugging her after grabbing her hand. However, the girl somehow managed to free herself from the clutches of the man.

As per reports, the victim informed her family about the shocking incident upon returning home from the temple. The family lodged a complaint at Bhavanpur police station and SP Dehat Rakesh Kumar confirmed that an FIR was registered against the accused, identified as a man named Amit.

According to the victim's mother in her complaint, her daughter was returning home after keeping a broken idol in the temple. The accused, Amit, a resident of the same village, molested the girl by touching her inappropriately and forcefully hugging her. The young girl, however, managed to escape and rushed home to tell her family about the traumatic incident.

According to reports, the police swiftly initiated action, basis the CCTV footage, and have successfully arrested the accused.

