Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, a 54-year-old athlete died after he suddenly collapsed on ground while talking to a friend over the phone at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

In a disturbing incident, a 54-year-old athlete died after he suddenly collapsed on ground while talking to a friend over the phone at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab. The victim identified as Varinder Singh died reportedly due to a heart attack on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which Singh can be seen collapsing as he was talking over the phone while other athletes were present around him. As soon as he fell, others rushed to assist him.

Also read: Caught on cam: MP man, chatting with friends, dies of sudden heart attack; chilling video goes viral (WATCH)

As per reports, Singh had come to the stadium to participate in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy AJR

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy

Karnataka govt seeks Rs 27,000 crore from PSU to fund Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road project vkp

Karnataka govt seeks Rs 27,000 crore from PSU to fund Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road project

Former PM HD Deve Gowda calls CP Yogeshwar Converted Congress gentleman ahead of by elections Karnataka vkp

Former PM HD Deve Gowda slams CP Yogeshwar as 'Converted Congress gentleman' in Channapatna campaign

US Elections 2024: How Donald Trump's presidency could navigate Indian market? Key points anr

US Elections 2024: How Donald Trump's presidency could navigate Indian market? Key points

Recent Stories

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections RBA

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy AJR

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy

Karnataka govt seeks Rs 27,000 crore from PSU to fund Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road project vkp

Karnataka govt seeks Rs 27,000 crore from PSU to fund Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road project

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon