Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH)

In a disturbing incident, a 54-year-old athlete died after he suddenly collapsed on ground while talking to a friend over the phone at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab. The victim identified as Varinder Singh died reportedly due to a heart attack on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which Singh can be seen collapsing as he was talking over the phone while other athletes were present around him. As soon as he fell, others rushed to assist him.

As per reports, Singh had come to the stadium to participate in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3.

