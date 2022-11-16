Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cash-for-ticket row: AAP MLA's relative among 3 arrested ahead of MCD poll

    On November 14, the ACB said the complainant Gopal Khari approached the ACB alleging that the MLA Tripathi had asked for a bribe of Rs 90 lakh to get a ticket from ward 69 (Kamla Nagar) for his wife, Shobha Khari.

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) have arrested as many as three men, including the brother-in-law of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Akhilesh Tripathi for allegedly taking Rs 90 lakh from an AAP worker for the party's ticket in the upcoming MCD elections.

    Speaking to reporters, ACB chief Madhur Verma said Om Singh, who is Tripathi's brother-in-law, along with his two accomplices, Shiv Shankar Pandey (personal assistant of MLA Tripathi) and Prince Raghuvanshi were caught with Rs 35 lakh that they were returning to the complainant because the party workers name was not in the list of those who were given tickets to contest the election next month.

    However, Tripathi who is legislator from Model Town constituency, has not made any official statement regarding the same so far.

    The MCD election will take place on December 4.

    "The complainant paid a bribe of Rs 35 lakh to MLA Akhilesh Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to MLA of Wazirpur, Rajesh Gupta on the instructions of MLA Tripathi. He assured MLA Tripathi that the remaining money would be paid after his wife got the ticket," ACB chief Verma said.

    "On November 12, the complainant did not find his wife's name in the list of candidates released by the party. The accused Om Singh contacted Khari (complainant) and said that the money will be returned and that he will give his wife a ticket in the next election. Khari has submitted a video and audio recording of the conversation," he added.

    The officer said on the intervening night of November 15-16, ACB laid a trap at Khari's residence and caught the three men while returning the Rs 35 lakh bribe money.

