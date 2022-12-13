'Can't even touch Modi ji': Former BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Congress leader for 'Kill PM' remark

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Raja Pateria after an FIR was registered against him over his remarks about killing PM Modi.

Former BJP leader Raja Singh on Tuesday (December 13) slammed Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria and stoked a fresh controversy after the Congress leader had called for 'killing' Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Constitution.

Addressing an event, the former BJP leader said that Pateria made such remarks only to please the minorities. "Raja Pateria has made such comments only to please the minorities. So I am asking that donkey, what can you or your descendants do? You cannot even touch Modi ji," Raja Singh said, claiming that all Hindus of the country are with the prime minister.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states'

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Raja Pateria after an FIR was registered against him over his remarks about killing PM Modi.

"Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in the Panna district.

Taking the example of Triple Talaq abolition, Raja Singh said that the Modi government has done a lot for the minorities of the country.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days

"If the minorities are living proudly in Bharat, it is because of PM Modi. You are calling yourself Raja, so this Telangana Raja wants to give you a response that we will erase every identity of yours. Keep this in mind, whosoever tries to raise an eyebrow against Modi ji, we will scoop out their eyeballs," Raja Singh said.