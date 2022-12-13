Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Can't even touch Modi ji': Former BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Congress leader for 'Kill PM' remark

    Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Raja Pateria after an FIR was registered against him over his remarks about killing PM Modi.

    Cant even touch Modi ji Former BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Congress leader for Kill PM remark AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Former BJP leader Raja Singh on Tuesday (December 13) slammed Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria and stoked a fresh controversy after the Congress leader had called for 'killing' Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Constitution.

    Addressing an event, the former BJP leader said that Pateria made such remarks only to please the minorities. "Raja Pateria has made such comments only to please the minorities. So I am asking that donkey, what can you or your descendants do? You cannot even touch Modi ji," Raja Singh said, claiming that all Hindus of the country are with the prime minister.

    Also read: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states'

    Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Raja Pateria after an FIR was registered against him over his remarks about killing PM Modi.

    "Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in the Panna district.

    Taking the example of Triple Talaq abolition, Raja Singh said that the Modi government has done a lot for the minorities of the country.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days

    "If the minorities are living proudly in Bharat, it is because of PM Modi. You are calling yourself Raja, so this Telangana Raja wants to give you a response that we will erase every identity of yours. Keep this in mind, whosoever tries to raise an eyebrow against Modi ji, we will scoop out their eyeballs," Raja Singh said.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 7:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

    BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

    Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states' AJR

    Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states'

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold a concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days

    Who is 'Pappu' now?: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slams centre over economy in viral speech AJR

    Who is 'Pappu' now?: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slams centre over economy in viral speech

    India China Tawang clash Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    India-China Tawang clash: Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

    BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

    football france vs morocco who is the fastest player at qatar world cup 2022 hint its not kylian mbappe snt

    Who is the fastest player at Qatar World Cup 2022? Hint: It's not Kylian Mbappe!

    Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states' AJR

    Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states'

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Not having any special discussion with Rishabh Pant - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Not having any special discussion with Rishabh Pant' - Paras Mhambrey

    football Euro 2024 here we come Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Jose Mourinho next head coach snt

    'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon