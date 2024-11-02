Canada's latest accusation: India using cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH)

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities used cyber technology to track and target Khalistani Sikh separatists and Canadian government networks. 

Canada latest accusation: India uses cyber tech to track Khalistanis, launch cyberattacks (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 9:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

Amidst the raging diplomatic showdown between India and Canada, Ottawa's Communications Security Establishment (CSE) recently issued a stark warning, alleging that India is employing advanced cyber technology to monitor and track separatist activists abroad. This announcement follows serious accusations made by Canadian officials, implicating India's highest ranks, including Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist killed in Vancouver in 2023.

The CSE report indicates that India has significantly intensified its cyber capabilities to surveil and intimidate activists advocating for Khalistan. The CSE alleged that India was using its cyber capabilities “to track and surveil activists and dissidents living abroad”. 

"It is clear that we are seeing India being an emerging cyber threat actor," stated CSE Chief Caroline Xavier at a press conference earlier this week.

Nijjar, a 45-year-old Canadian citizen, was a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, and his assassination has heightened fears among the Sikh community in Canada, which is the largest outside of India. Trudeau's government has expressed "clear indications" of Indian involvement in the murder, leading to a diplomatic crisis between the two nations.

The CSE report highlights that, in retaliation for Canada's allegations, a pro-India hacktivist group launched a series of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks against Canadian government websites, including those associated with the military, rendering them inaccessible.

Earlier this week, Canada's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison testified before the House of Commons that the information linking Indian officials to Nijjar's death was confirmed to a Washington Post journalist. Morrison indicated that Amit Shah had authorized a campaign aimed at collecting intelligence and carrying out acts of intimidation against Canadian Sikhs.

In response to these escalating tensions, both countries have expelled each other's diplomats, signaling a deteriorating relationship that has implications for both security and international relations. Four Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with Nijjar's murder, further complicating the diplomatic landscape.

India has categorically dismissed Canada’s accusations, labeling them as unfounded and politically motivated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-678 November 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-678 November 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Two migrant labourers shot by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, second targeted attack on non-locals in 12 days dmn

Two migrant labourers shot by terrorists in J&K's Budgam, second targeted attack on non-locals in 12 days

Do stress and anxiety affect sperm quality? Here's what study suggests about male fertility shk

Do stress and anxiety affect sperm quality? Here's what study suggests about male fertility

Weather spares Delhi from becoming gas chamber, marks second cleanest post-Diwali air since 2015 snt

Weather spares Delhi from becoming gas chamber, marks second cleanest post-Diwali air since 2015

AP Dhillon shooting case: Canadian police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, warrant issued for 2nd suspect snt

AP Dhillon shooting case: Canadian police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, warrant issued for 2nd suspect

Recent Stories

cricket Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A scr

Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy NTI

Who was Rohit Bal? Fashion legend who recently passed away, leaving lasting legacy

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-678 November 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-678 November 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo NTI

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unveil daughter's name with adorable Diwali photo

'Pani' director Joju George faces backlash for threatening critic over call, explains himself in video message dmn

'Pani' director Joju George faces backlash for threatening critic over call, explains himself in video message

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon