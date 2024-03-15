Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case

    This is not the first instance of Kavitha facing interrogation. Last year, she was questioned thrice in connection with the same case, with her statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (March 15) took Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha into custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam, reports said.

    It is reportedly said that the BRS leader was taken into custody hours after the ED team conducted searches at her Hyderabad residence. After completing the legal procedures, Kavitha will be brought to Delhi for futher investigations.

    ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's residence over Delhi liquor policy case

    Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, found herself entangled in legal proceedings after failing to comply with at least two summonses issued by the agency earlier this year.

    Despite being summoned for questioning by the ED on January 16, the 45-year-old BRS leader chose not to appear, citing a Supreme Court ruling that purportedly shielded her from such inquiries. However, sources within the Enforcement Directorate contested this claim, saying that the relief granted by the apex court had expired.

    This is not the first instance of Kavitha facing interrogation. Last year, she was questioned thrice in connection with the same case, with her statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Maintaining her innocence, Kavitha denied any wrongdoing and instead accused the BJP-led Central government of orchestrating a misuse of central agencies to gain undue influence in Telangana.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct?

    The situation intensified when Amit Arora, a key figure in the defunct Delhi liquor policy scandal, implicated Kavitha during his interrogation. Allegations surfaced suggesting the existence of a "South Group" within the liquor industry, purportedly responsible for funneling significant sums, up to Rs 100 crore, to various Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders through intermediary Vijay Nair.

    Further complicating matters, the Enforcement Directorate asserted that Kavitha's associate purportedly served as the handler for the "South Group," adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.

    Meanwhile, the probe agency also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the same case, issuing him multiple summonses. However, Kejriwal opted to evade all eight summonses served against him.

    'Misplaced, misinformed': India reacts to US over 'closely monitoring implication of CAA' comment (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct? AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct?

    Madras High Court grants permission to PM Modi's March 18 roadshow in Coimbatore with certain conditions AJR

    Madras HC grants permission to PM Modi's March 18 roadshow in Coimbatore with certain conditions

    Kerala: Food Safety department conducts inspections, seals over 50 shawarma stalls across state anr

    Kerala: Food Safety department conducts inspections, seals over 50 shawarma stalls across state

    Bengaluru Archbishop announces protest against CAA; calls for prayer, fasting on March 22 vkp

    Bengaluru Archbishop announces protest against CAA; calls for prayer, fasting on March 22

    Kerala: 'Will organise mass rally against CAA...' says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: 'Will organise mass rally against CAA...' says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener osf

    IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan' RKK

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan'

    Southern California town council member resigns amid controversial video of urinating on LGBTQ nightclub door avv

    Southern California town council member resigns amid controversial video of urinating on LGBTQ nightclub door

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct? AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct?

    Keanu Reeves charged Rs 450 crore for speaking only 638 words RKK

    Keanu Reeves charged Rs 450 crore for speaking only 638 words

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon