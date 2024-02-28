BRS leader K Kavitha gets immunity from questioning by ED till March 13; here's how

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned her for questioning, which she skipped, citing pressing public engagements and the ongoing Supreme Court petition. This marks the second instance of her evading summons, with the last interrogation occurring in December 2022.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has been granted immunity from Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation until March 13, following a Supreme Court ruling in response to her petition.

The 45-year-old, and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, faces inquiries related to the alleged Delhi liquor scam. In her plea, Ms Kavitha emphasized the right to privacy for women, contending that ED interrogations should take place at her residence rather than at the agency's office.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned her for questioning, which she skipped, citing pressing public engagements and the ongoing Supreme Court petition. This marks the second instance of her evading summons, with the last interrogation occurring in December 2022.

She approached the Supreme Court in March last year, seeking relief from ED questioning, and the court had granted her a temporary reprieve, which has now been extended. Central agencies allege her involvement in the "South Cartel," receiving kickbacks in the Delhi liquor policy, which led to the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia.

The CBI asserts that liquor companies influenced the excise policy, resulting in a 12% profit, and the "South Group" of the liquor lobby allegedly facilitated kickbacks, part of which was channeled to public servants, with the ED investigating money laundering in this context.

