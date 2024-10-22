'Relations so tight, no translation needed': Russia's Putin makes PM Modi laugh during bilateral talks (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped that his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so tight that they could understand each other without translation.

In a moment that highlighted the strong camaraderie between the two leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped that his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so tight that they could understand each other without translation. The light-hearted comment, made during bilateral talks in Kazan on Tuesday, drew a warm smile and laughter from PM Modi. A video of the moment soon became viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Our relationship is so tight that you will understand me without any translation," Putin said during the light-hearted moment shared with PM Modi.

The meeting between the two leaders came on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, where discussions were held on a wide range of topics, including bilateral cooperation and global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This marked PM Modi’s second visit to Russia in just three months, which political observers believe is a testament to the deep trust shared between New Delhi and Moscow.

India ready to provide all possible cooperation: PM Modi on ending Ukraine conflict

PM Modi, during the talks, emphasized India's readiness to assist in finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner," the prime minister said.

"We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come," he said.

"We have the opportunity to discuss all these issues," he added.

The prime minister also mentioned his summit discussions with President Putin in Moscow in July, noting that the annual summit had significantly strengthened cooperation across various sectors. He further congratulated Putin on Russia's successful leadership of BRICS, highlighting the growing interest from numerous countries wanting to join the group.

Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India: Putin

President Putin, expressing gratitude for Modi's presence in Kazan, recalled their previous meetings and numerous phone conversations over the past months.

"I remember we met in July and had a very good discussion on several issues. We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions," Putin said.

The Russian president also praised India’s growing role in the global arena and noted that the next Intergovernmental Commission meeting between the two nations is scheduled for December 12 in New Delhi.

"The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled for December 12 in New Delhi. Our projects are constantly developing. You have decided to open the Indian Consulate in Kazan. We welcome this. Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India. We are very happy to see you and your delegation in Russia," Putin added.

