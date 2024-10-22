'Relations so tight, no translation needed': Russia's Putin makes PM Modi laugh during bilateral talks (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped that his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so tight that they could understand each other without translation.

BRICS Summit Russia President Vladimir Putin makes PM Narendra Modi laugh during bilateral talks WATCH snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

In a moment that highlighted the strong camaraderie between the two leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped that his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so tight that they could understand each other without translation. The light-hearted comment, made during bilateral talks in Kazan on Tuesday, drew a warm smile and laughter from PM Modi. A video of the moment soon became viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Our relationship is so tight that you will understand me without any translation," Putin said during the light-hearted moment shared with PM Modi.

The meeting between the two leaders came on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit, where discussions were held on a wide range of topics, including bilateral cooperation and global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This marked PM Modi’s second visit to Russia in just three months, which political observers believe is a testament to the deep trust shared between New Delhi and Moscow.

India ready to provide all possible cooperation: PM Modi on ending Ukraine conflict

PM Modi, during the talks, emphasized India's readiness to assist in finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner," the prime minister said.

"We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come," he said.

Also read: India-China LAC patrolling deal: Trying to restore trust, says Army chief; Beijing commits to implementation

"We have the opportunity to discuss all these issues," he added.

The prime minister also mentioned his summit discussions with President Putin in Moscow in July, noting that the annual summit had significantly strengthened cooperation across various sectors. He further congratulated Putin on Russia's successful leadership of BRICS, highlighting the growing interest from numerous countries wanting to join the group.

Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India: Putin

President Putin, expressing gratitude for Modi's presence in Kazan, recalled their previous meetings and numerous phone conversations over the past months. 

"I remember we met in July and had a very good discussion on several issues. We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions," Putin said.

The Russian president also praised India’s growing role in the global arena and noted that the next Intergovernmental Commission meeting between the two nations is scheduled for December 12 in New Delhi.

"The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled for December 12 in New Delhi. Our projects are constantly developing. You have decided to open the Indian Consulate in Kazan. We welcome this. Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India. We are very happy to see you and your delegation in Russia," Putin added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH) shk

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

Gujarat man arrested for running bogus court as fake judge for 5 years AJR

Gujarat man arrested for running bogus court as fake judge for 5 years

Drishyam-style murder! Army man murders girlfriend, buries body in forest; throws her phone to mislead cops shk

Drishyam-style murder! Army man murders girlfriend, buries body in forest; throws her phone to mislead cops

Deepotsav 2024: Vedic rituals held at Ram Ki Paidi under CM Yogi's guidance for grand celebration AJR

Deepotsav 2024: Vedic rituals held at Ram Ki Paidi under CM Yogi's guidance for grand celebration

Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli Rescue ops underway vkp

BREAKING: Under construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Kammanahalli; 1 worker dead, rescue underway

Recent Stories

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip RTM

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH) shk

'Shall I call Udhayanidhi Stalin': Chennai couple abuses cops, boasts connection with TN Deputy CM (WATCH)

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks dmn

How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras ATG

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon