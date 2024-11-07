SC directs liquidation of Jet Airways's assets for failing to implement resolution plan by SRA

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the liquidation of the Jet Airways's assets in view of the "peculiar and alarming" circumstance that the resolution plan has not been implemented for five years.

BREAKING: SC directs liquidation of Jet Airways for failing to implement resolution plan by SRA shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday ordered the liquidation of grounded air carrier Jet Airways' assets, following the failure of the airline's resolution plan to be implemented over a span of five years. The top court used its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution which gives it the power to make orders and decrees to ensure complete justice in any matter or cause pending before it.

The court's decision comes after the NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) allowed the transfer of ownership of the cash-strapped airline to the Successful Resolution Applicant (SRA), the Jalan KalRock Consortium (JKC), without the full payment stipulated in the resolution plan.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, set aside the NCLAT’s order, citing the non-fulfillment of the payment terms as a violation of the resolution plan. The NCLAT had allowed the adjustment of the first tranche of Rs 350 crore against the Performance Bank Guarantee (PBG), but the Supreme Court found this decision to be in "flagrant disregard" of its earlier order passed on January 18, 2024, and termed it "perverse."

It said the liquidation of the air carrier was in the interest of creditors, workers and other stakeholders.

Also read: Mid-air horror as flyer wields plastic knife, tries to take crew member hostage & open emergency door (WATCH)

Justice Pardiwala expressed disappointment with the handling of the case, stating, "This litigation is an eye-opener and has taught us many lessons about the IBC and the functioning of NCLAT." The court emphasized that the PBG must remain intact until the resolution plan was fully implemented, and could only be forfeited in case of a breach.

The Court’s judgment marks a critical moment in the saga of Jet Airways' financial troubles, with the airline having been grounded since 2019. The airline's lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), have long expressed concerns over the non-implementation of the resolution plan, which was supposed to bring the airline back into operation.

The court further observed that since the resolution plan was no longer viable due to the SRA’s failure to make the necessary payments, the option of liquidation was now the only course of action.

The ruling underscores the serious consequences of non-compliance with the terms of the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Bengaluru Skydeck to be transferred to Kanakapura road airport in Ramanagara read more vkp

Bengaluru’s Skydeck to be relocated to Kanakapura road? Read on

Kerala KSRTC to launch online ticketing system for Sabarimala pilgrims alongside virtual queue booking anr

Kerala: KSRTC to launch online ticketing system for Sabarimala pilgrims alongside virtual queue booking

Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors alleges receiving worm-infested food kits, stages protest dmn

Kerala: Wayanad landslide survivors allege receiving worm-infested food kits, stages protest

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370 restoration banner, fist fight breaks out (WATCH) snt

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370 restoration banner, fist fight breaks out (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon