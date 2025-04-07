Relief for Kunal Kamra as Madras HC extends interim protection till April 17 amid 'Gaddar' joke row

Read Full Article

The Madras High Court on Monday extended the interim protection granted to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 17 in an FIR registered against him in Mumbai for objectional remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Justice Sunder Mohan ordered Kamra to meanwhile take steps to approach the concerned courts.

"Interim protection granted will continue. In the meantime, you've to take steps to approach concerned authorities Case adjourned to April 17th," Justice Sunder Mohan said.

On March 28, the court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra till April 7th.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kamra approached the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR registered against him by the Maharashtra Police. An urgent mention was made before the division bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal today, who agreed to hear the case tomorrow (8th April 2025).

Kamra had approached the Madras High Court since he is a permanent resident of Villupuram town in Tamilnadu.

Kamra vs Shinde Sena

Though Kamra had not directly taken the Eknath Shinde's name during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat', the party workers alleged that he had called Shinde a traitor while referencing to his split from the Shiv Sena.

During a performance, Kamra had taunted Shinde (without naming him) by using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, in which he referred to him as a "gaddar" (traitor).

Offended by Kamra's remarks, a group of Shiv Sena workers had also vandalised Mumbai's Habitat studio, where the comedian had performed the show. Twelve people were arrested in connection with the violence that had erupted and were subsequently granted bail.

