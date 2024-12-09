India calls for preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty & territorial integrity as rebels take over

A day after Islamist rebels captured power in Syria, India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country.

BREAKING: India calls for preserving unity, sovereignty & territorial integrity of Syria as rebels take over shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said it is monitoring the situation in Syria and called on all stakeholders to "work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity" of the West Asian country.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of on-going developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, soverignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the ministry said in a statement.

The MEA added that India's embassy in Damascus is in contact with the members of the Indian community living there. "Our Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security," the statement read.

Also read: 'Syria being purified': Rebel leader Al-Jolani who ended Assad's rule delivers victory speech (WATCH)

The MEA's statement comes amid chaos in Syria following Islamist-led rebel factions' lightning advance into the capital over the past two weeks, which forced President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country Sunday; Russian news agencies have since claimed he is in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group claimed a "historic" victory Sunday in a speech from a landmark mosque in Damascus. "This victory, my brothers, is for the entire Islamic nation..." he said from the Umayyad Mosque in a video shared by the HTS on Telegram.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP releases second list, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura AJR

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025: AAP releases second list, Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura

Holiday 2024 rush in Kerala: Train tickets sold out, private buses fares expected to surge christmas new year anr

Holiday rush in Kerala: Train tickets sold out, private buses fares expected to surge

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years vkp

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say RBA

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters NTI

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon