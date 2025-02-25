Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Convicted for murder and rioting, his case symbolizes delayed justice for victims of the tragic communal violence in Delhi.

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

A Delhi court has sentenced former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was convicted on February 12 for rioting, unlawful assembly, and murder in the killing of a father-son duo in Saraswati Vihar.

Also read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Victims' relatives speak out, demand death penalty for convicted Sajjan Kumar

On Feb 12, Delhi' Rouse Avenue court convicted Kumar of leading a mob that, under his instigation and abetment, burned two Sikh people alive, looted and destroyed their property, set their house on fire, and inflicted severe injuries on their family members and relatives.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon expressed disappointment over Sajjan Kumar not receiving the death penalty. He stated that while life imprisonment brings some justice after 41 years, a death sentence would have been more satisfying. However, he respects the court's verdict.

On November 1, 2023, Sajjan Kumar’s statement was recorded, in which he had denied all charges against him. The case initially began with an FIR at Punjabi Bagh police station but was later taken over by a special investigation team, formed on the recommendation of the Justice GP Mathur Committee, which eventually filed a chargesheet. 

Also read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted for killing father, son in Delhi (WATCH)

