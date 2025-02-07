Arvind Kejriwal's MLA-poaching claim: Delhi Lt Governor orders probe

Arvind Kejriwal's charges are set to be probed after Delhi LG-sanctioned an order for investigation. Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP was offering Rs 15 crore each to AAP MLAs to defect to the saffron party ahead of vote counting in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results have prompted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to order an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe. The BJP has rejected Kejriwal's claims as baseless and defamatory, accusing AAP of trying to tarnish its image before the results are announced on February 8.

The Lt Governor stated that the seriousness of the allegations warranted a formal investigation and instructed authorities to examine the matter thoroughly.

Arvind Kejriwal's allegations

Arvind Kejriwal had alleged in a social media post that 16 AAP candidates had been approached by the BJP with offers of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each to defect from the party.

"Some agencies are projecting that the abusive party (BJP) will win more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates received calls offering them ministerial posts and Rs 15 crore to switch parties," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

Kejriwal also questioned the credibility of exit polls predicting a BJP win, suggesting they were part of a larger strategy to pressure AAP candidates.

"If they are truly winning more than 55 seats, why are they calling our candidates? These fake exit polls are part of a conspiracy to create an atmosphere conducive to breaking AAP’s unity. But none of our candidates will defect," he asserted.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra, says more voters added in 5 months than in 5 years'

Arvind Kejriwal's allegations backed by Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal's allegations have been backed by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, who also questioned why the BJP would attempt to lure candidates if it was confident of winning.

"If the abusive party (BJP) is really getting over 50 seats, why are they trying to contact and break our candidates?" Atishi posted on X.

She further claimed that the exit polls predicting a BJP victory were being manipulated to demoralize AAP candidates and foster defections.

In response to the BJP’s formal complaint against these accusations, the Delhi LG sanctioned a probe to uncover the truth.

"The Lieutenant Governor has directed that this matter be thoroughly investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the facts," read a statement from Saxena's office.

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi concluded on Wednesday, with counting scheduled for Saturday. The results, scheduled on February 8, will reveal whether AAP secures a third consecutive term or if the BJP ends its 27-year-long wait to govern the national capital.

Also Read: FM Balagopal vs FM Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget: A look at Kerala and India's ministers speech durations

Latest Videos