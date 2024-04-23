Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise case till May 7

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam until May 7.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, overseeing CBI and ED matters, prolonged their custody after they appeared before the court via video conference at the end of their remand period.

Additionally, the judge extended Kavitha's judicial custody until May 7 in a related corruption case under investigation by the CBI. All the accused were produced virtually before the court from Tihar.

Earlier today, officials of Tihar jail said that Kejriwal has been administered a "low dose" of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated the news, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti, attributing the development to the blessings of the deity.

As per a Tihar official, Kejriwal received two units of low-dose insulin on Monday evening based on advice from AIIMS doctors. His blood sugar level was recorded at 217 around 7 pm, prompting the decision by Tihar doctors to administer insulin.

During a video conference with the chief minister on April 20, AIIMS specialists had recommended insulin if his sugar level surpassed a certain threshold, the official noted.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attributed the administration of insulin to the chief minister, after nearly 23 days in jail, to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and raised concerns about alleged mistreatment of the party's national convener.

"It is due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman that Kejriwal was given insulin after 23 days. We had been saying that he needs to be given insulin but he given insulin only now. The people of Delhi were worried about him but their struggle bore fruit," Singh said.

Welcoming the development, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi, "Jai Bajrang Bali! Good news received on Hanuman Jayanti. Tihar administration finally gave insulin to Arvind Kejriwal ji. This is the result of the blessings of Hanuman ji and the struggle of the people of Delhi. Even in this time of struggle, the blessings of Bajrang Bali remain on all of us."

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi government's defunct excise policy. Since April 1, he has been held in Tihar jail.