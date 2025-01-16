Cabinet approves 8th pay commission, government staff & pensioners to get hike from January 1, 2026 (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet on Thursday announced that formation of 8th Pay commission has been approved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet on Thursday announced that formation of a committee for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission has been approved. Making this announcement about Union Cabinet decisions, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that that pay commission recommendations are likely to be submitted by next year, 2026.

"Prime Minister has approved the 8th Central Pay Commission for all employees of Central Government..." Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during press briefing.

The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, which were implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government in January 2016, would conclude on December 31, 2025. Prior to this, the 4th, 5th, and 6th Pay Commissions all had 10-year terms.

Vaishnaw further said the chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon.

Government employees at both the central and state levels have been eagerly looking forward to the establishment of the 8th pay commission. Recent reports indicate that there is a possibility of increasing the fitment factor from 2.57 to 2.86, which would have a significant impact on employees' basic salaries.

