Cabinet approves 8th pay commission, government staff & pensioners to get hike from January 1, 2026 (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet on Thursday announced that formation of 8th Pay commission has been approved.

BREAKING: Cabinet approves 8th pay commission, government staff & pensioners to get hike from January 1, 2026 shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 3:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet on Thursday announced that formation of a committee for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission has been approved. Making this announcement about Union Cabinet decisions, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that that pay commission recommendations are likely to be submitted by next year, 2026.

"Prime Minister has approved the 8th Central Pay Commission for all employees of Central Government..." Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during press briefing.

 The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, which were implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government in January 2016, would conclude on December 31, 2025. Prior to this, the 4th, 5th, and 6th Pay Commissions all had 10-year terms.

Vaishnaw further said the chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon.

Government employees at both the central and state levels have been eagerly looking forward to the establishment of the 8th pay commission. Recent reports indicate that there is a possibility of increasing the fitment factor from 2.57 to 2.86, which would have a significant impact on employees' basic salaries.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Fadnavis defends Mumbai as 'safest mega city' in India; says wrong to brand it unsafe watch anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Fadnavis defends Mumbai as 'safest mega city'; says wrong to brand it unsafe [WATCH]

Four men attempt to rape student of Pondicherry Technological University after trespassing onto campus dmn

Four men attempt to rape student of Pondicherry Technological University after trespassing onto campus

76th Republic Day Parade: IAF to showcase 40 aircrafts, Agniveers join band contingent for first time (WATCH)

76th Republic Day Parade: IAF to showcase 40 aircrafts, Agniveers join band contingent for first time (WATCH)

Karnataka HORROR caught on cam: Bank staff shot dead during ATM refill in Bidar, Rs 93 lakh looted (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka HORROR caught on cam: Bank staff shot dead during ATM refill in Bidar, Rs 93 lakh looted (WATCH)

BREAKING: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will be chief guest at Republic Day 2025, India confirms shk

BREAKING: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will be chief guest at Republic Day 2025, India confirms

Recent Stories

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Fadnavis defends Mumbai as 'safest mega city' in India; says wrong to brand it unsafe watch anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Fadnavis defends Mumbai as 'safest mega city'; says wrong to brand it unsafe [WATCH]

Four men attempt to rape student of Pondicherry Technological University after trespassing onto campus dmn

Four men attempt to rape student of Pondicherry Technological University after trespassing onto campus

Men sexual health: Libido to erectile function-understanding, preventive measures and solutions

Men’s sexual health: Libido to erectile function-understanding, preventive measures and solutions

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy availability for Mumbai remains uncertain hrd

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy availability for Mumbai remains uncertain

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Australia Men's Team Lost to Kenya with 54-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Australia Men's Team Lost to Kenya with 54-58

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Australia Men's Team Lost to Kenya with 54-58

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Australia Men's Team Lost to Kenya with 54-58

Video Icon
Are you passionate about the digital content world? | #AsianetNewsHiring #hiring

Are you passionate about the digital content world? | #AsianetNewsHiring #hiring

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..

Video Icon
Fireworks, Hugs and Dance on Streets: Gazans Erupt in Celebration After Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Fireworks, Hugs and Dance on Streets: Gazans Erupt in Celebration After Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon