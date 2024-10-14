Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique murder: Third accused Pravin Lonkar sent to police custody till October 21

    Pravin Lonkar, the third accused in the murder case of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, was sent to police custody until October 21 by Mumbai's Esplanade court on Monday. He was produced before the Mumbai court after a medical checkup.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Pravin Lonkar, the third accused in the murder case of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, was sent to police custody until October 21 by Mumbai's Esplanade court on Monday. He was produced before the Mumbai court after a medical checkup. Police had arrested Pravin Lonkar, a “co-conspirator” and said they are on the lookout of his brother Shubham Lonkar.

    Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his son Zeeshan's office on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. 

    Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, Shivkumar Gautam, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

    A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Singh in police custody till October 21 and ordered a bone ossification test on Kashyap after he claimed he was a minor.

    The ossification test was conducted in which it was proved Kashyap is not minor, an official said on Monday. He was produced before the court and sent to police custody till October 21, he said.

    Meanwhile, several police teams have been deployed in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to arrest Shiv while Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell investigates the case.

    Also read: Pepper spray, photos, and conspiracy: How shooters took down Baba Siddique with chilling precision| Explained

    Cops arrested another man last evening who had allegedly made the Facebook post claiming responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder. He was identified as 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar, the brother of Bishnoi gang associate Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar.

    The brothers had hatched the conspiracy of killing Siddiqui and enlisted Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot, official have said.

    Investigations have revealed that the three accused used to travel from Kurla (where they lived on rent) to Bandra every day, mostly in auto rickshaws, and recce the places Baba Siddiqui and his son used to frequently visit. These places included areas around their house, office, and the events they attended.

    Also read: Baba Siddique murder: NCP leader's son Zeeshan was also target, accused had contract to kill both

