Arvind Kejriwal announces free electricity, free water for Delhi tenants if voted to power (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the party would bring a scheme to provide free electricity and free water for tenants if it wins the Assembly elections.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has announced several poll perks in the run up to the Delhi election, including Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium for women, free healthcare for elderly, and Rs 10 lakh insurance for auto drivers.

Arvind Kejriwal had also announced a few days ago that Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi.

The proposed perks will add to the existing schemes and programmes like revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity that the AAP government offers to citizens in Delhi.

Voting for the Delhi assembly election will take place on February 5, and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8. BJP and the Congress are battling to stop the AAP from coming to power for the third straight term.

