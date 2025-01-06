BPSC Exam row: Prashant Kishor gets bail hours after his arrest at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, who was arrested this morning while on a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, has been granted bail by the Patna Civil Court on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, who was arrested this morning while on a fast-unto-death to press the demand for cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, has been granted bail by the Patna Civil Court on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. The court provided conditional bail and instructed him to furnish a PR bond.

However, reports suggest that Kishor is not accepting the conditional bail. If he refuses to comply with the court's terms, he may face the possibility of being sent to jail.

According to a senior police officer, Kishor and his supporters were removed from the protest site as the demonstration was being held near a restricted area, making it "illegal." Kishor was arrested on the fifth day of his protest over an alleged question paper leak in the December 13 examination conducted by Bihar PSC.

According to Jan Suraaj party's supporters, police took Kishor to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination, alleging that security personnel manhandled and slapped Kishor while taking him into custody.

Regarding allegations of manhandling, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Kishor was not manhandled by security personnel. Police only removed supporters who tried to prevent his arrest."

A petition seeking the cancellation of the December 13 BPSC prelims and action against officials accused of using force against the aspirants during protests was recently filed in the Supreme Court.

Kishor launched his fast-unto-death agitation on January 2 in support of the civil service aspirants who have been demanding the cancellation of the BPSC examination held on December 13 last year.

The BPSC later ordered a retest for select candidates, held on January 4 at 22 centers in Patna. Of 12,012 candidates eligible for the retest, 8,111 downloaded their admit cards, and 5,943 appeared for the examination.

