'Bowing before majority': Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Sinha resigns ahead of floor test

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday resigned from the position ahead of a special session wherein the new government will prove its majority. "Bowing before majority, I resign as speaker," PTI quoted Sinha as saying inside Bihar Assembly.

The no-confidence motion against him, according to Sinha, was ambiguous since eight out of the nine letters that were received did not follow the rules.

As many as seven parties are supporting the Bihar ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government. JD(U) with 45 MLAs, RJD with 79 MLAs, Congress with 19 MLAs, CPI-ML with 12 MLAs, Jiten Ram Majhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) with 4 MLAs, and 2 each from CPI and CPM are the parties that support the ruling coalition. Sumit Kumar Singh, a state minister and independent lawmaker, has also lent his support to the governing "Grand Alliance."

The majority or "magic number" in the 243-member Bihar Vidhan Sabha is 122. The ruling alliance, which counts 163 MLAs and includes the single-largest party RJD, is expected to easily pass the floor test. The BJP, on the other hand, just has 77 MLAs.

