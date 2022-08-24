Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bowing before majority': Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Sinha resigns ahead of floor test

    Vijay Kumar Sinha, a BJP leader, claimed that the motion was based on "false" charges against him, and brought without taking care of "legislative rules". Earlier, he had asserted that he will not resign despite a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'.

    Bowing before majority Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Sinha resigns ahead of floor test gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday resigned from the position ahead of a special session wherein the new government will prove its majority.  "Bowing before majority, I resign as speaker," PTI quoted Sinha as saying inside Bihar Assembly. 

    Prior to this, Sinha declared that he would not step down despite a motion for no confidence being made by members of the government's "Mahagathbandhan." BJP leader Sinha stated that the motion was moved without following "legislative rules" and was based on "false" accusations against him.

    He further said, the no-confidence motion, which seems to have cared little for rules ('sansadiya niyam'), he has accused of partisanship ('pakshapat') and a dictatorial attitude ('tanashahi'). Both allegations are blatantly false. "Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self respect," he added.

    Also Read | Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan to face trust vote today

    The no-confidence motion against him, according to Sinha, was ambiguous since eight out of the nine letters that were received did not follow the rules.

    As many as seven parties are supporting the Bihar ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government. JD(U) with 45 MLAs, RJD with 79 MLAs, Congress with 19 MLAs, CPI-ML with 12 MLAs, Jiten Ram Majhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) with 4 MLAs, and 2 each from CPI and CPM are the parties that support the ruling coalition. Sumit Kumar Singh, a state minister and independent lawmaker, has also lent his support to the governing "Grand Alliance."

    The majority or "magic number" in the 243-member Bihar Vidhan Sabha is 122. The ruling alliance, which counts 163 MLAs and includes the single-largest party RJD, is expected to easily pass the floor test. The BJP, on the other hand, just has 77 MLAs.

    Also Read | No touching feet, salutations begin with 'namaste, adaab': Tejashwi Yadav's new directive to RJD Ministers

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Move to control and stifle... says Congress on Adani's NDTV stake purchase - adt

    'Move to control and stifle...' says Congress on Adani's NDTV stake purchase

    Why meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days? All you need to know AJR

    Why meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days? All you need to know

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land for jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test gcw

    CBI raids RJD leaders in land-for-jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test

    Tomato flu Centre s new advisory says maintain proper hygiene use warm water more gcw

    Tomato flu: Centre's new advisory says maintain proper hygiene, use warm water & more

    Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check ups Rahul and Priyanka to accompany her gcw

    Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul and Priyanka to accompany her

    Recent Stories

    Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC BFC alleges racial abuse against one of its players-ayh

    Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC alleges racial abuse against one of its players

    Case filed against Laal Singh Chaddha, Shabaash Mithu for ridiculing differently abled people drb

    Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

    Women Equality Day 2022 Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex movies talk about women equality RBA

    Women Equality Day 2022: Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex-9 movies talk about women’s equality

    NASA reshares eerie and haunting sound of a black hole lIsten here gcw

    NASA reshares eerie and haunting sound of a black hole; lIsten here

    Move to control and stifle... says Congress on Adani's NDTV stake purchase - adt

    'Move to control and stifle...' says Congress on Adani's NDTV stake purchase

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon