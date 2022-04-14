'Boss is trolling the Bully': Social media hails Jaishankar for slamming US over human rights

“I'd also tell you that we also take our views on other people's human rights situation, including that of the US. So we take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when they pertain to argument and in fact, we had a case yesterday,” Jaishankar told the media.

In a tit for tat response, India has diplomatically lambasted at the United States administration over their deliberate provocation on the issue of alleged human rights violations in India. While replying to a query, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “People are entitled to have views about us. But we're also equally entitled to have views about their views and about the interests and lobbies and vote banks which drag that. So, whenever there is a discussion, I can tell you that we will not be reticent about speaking up.”

“I'd also tell you that we also take our views on other people's human rights situation, including that of the US. So we take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when they pertain to argument and in fact, we had a case yesterday,” Jaishankar told the media.

Why Jaishankar hit back at the United States?

The external minister was furious over the fact that the US’ State Department released its Annual Human Rights Report 2021 on April 13, flagging concerns over alleged arbitrary arrests, detentions, violence against minorities, dalits, extra-judicial killings, banning journalists from producing fair content, gag on freedom of expression, prosecution of mediapersons among others.

Additionally, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken while addressing a joint press conference after the 2+2 ministerial dialogue raised the issue of alleged violations of human rights in India and said, “We (the United States) have regularly been in touch with our Indian partners on the shared values, and to that end we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials.”

Jaishankar’s retaliation welcomed

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal has praised Jaishankar for his reply and in a tweet said, “Good that Jaishankar has hit back diplomatically. Was needed to also prevent criticism at home that both he and RM (Rajnath Singh) didn’t respond to Blinken’s deliberate provocation.”

“US talks about India as largest democracy and shared values but also disrespects our democracy as in Blinken’s remark,” Sibal added.

“Boss is Trolling the Bully on their Soil !!,” Akshit Singh, one of social media users said. Besides, Jaishankar also receiving appreciations from the netizens over his response on US’ domestic law CAATSA and purchase of oil from Russia.

What did he say on CAATSA?

The United States has been threatening to impose CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) against those countries who are engaged into trade deal with Russia, Iran, North Korea among others.

India was also pressured to junk S-400 air defence system deal with Russia worth USD 5 billion. New Delhi did not pay any heed and went ahead with the pact. It received the first batch of air defence system late last year.

In reply to a query on it, Jaishankar told that it is their (US) law and they have to do what they want to. “We will do what we need to do to safeguard our security without worrying about sanctions.” Jaishankar said that New Delhi’s total purchase of energy from Russia for the month is less than what Europe buys in an afternoon.