    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    Border row: Congress leader Ashok Chavan questioned the Maharashtra government's silence on the matter and said that the state govt appeared to be helping Karnataka in burying the controversy surrounding the 'fake' Twitter handle from where 'provocative comments' were made.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Congress Senior leader Ashok Chavan claimed that Maharashtra was being misled over the issue of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's 'fake' Twitter handle amid the two state's boundary issue on Monday, December 19, 2022. 

    While talking to the media, Chavan questioned the Maharashtra government's silence on the matter and said that the state govt appeared to be helping Karnataka in burying the controversy surrounding the 'fake' Twitter account from which 'provocative comments' were made.

    Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the tweets from the Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's handle about some areas of Maharashtra were not posted by him. 

    Both states' CM met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week to defuse the border tension between the states. Additionally, Shah said that the fake tweets in the name of the top leaders escalated the issue. 
            
    On Monday, Chavan said that the tweet's language was objectionable. "It was revealed that the Twitter handle was fake. Since 2015, the handle has been active, and Twitter verified. All the Karnataka government's official decisions have been posted on that handle," Chavan said. 
        
    Why haven't the Maharashtra-related tweets been deleted if the Twitter handle was fake? How long has the Twitter account been active? He questioned. According to Chavan, the Maharashtra govt is being misled over the fake Twitter handle issue. 

    According to Chavan, Maharashtra's position has always been one of understanding. The Karnataka chief minister makes 'provocative remarks' that are not countered, the former Chief Minister asked. 

    "Why is the Maharashtra government being so soft on this?" he questioned, adding, "It looks like the Maharashtra government is helping Karnataka bury the problem over the fake Twitter handle.


    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
