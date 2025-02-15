Blinkit delivery agent's GRWM video goes viral, wins internet with effortless swagger (WATCH)

A Blinkit delivery agent has taken social media by storm with his unexpected yet refreshingly real Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video. His nonchalant attitude has left the internet thoroughly entertained.

Blinkit delivery agent's GRWM video goes viral, wins internet with effortless swagger (WATCH)
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

A Blinkit delivery agent has taken social media by storm with his unexpected yet refreshingly real Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video. Ditching influencer-style glamour for pure, unfiltered confidence, his nonchalant attitude has left the internet thoroughly entertained.

The viral video on Instagram, shared by Benjamin Ryan Gautam, kicks off with him casually sipping coffee from a steel glass, rolling his eyes back dramatically before delivering the now-iconic line: "Drink some coffee."

GRWM, but make it 'Dihadi Time'

Gautam humorously refers to his daily grind as "Dihadi time" — a Hindi term for daily-wage work — setting the stage for a refreshingly honest take on the trend.

"Okay, first I need to wash my face… but I already did. Now, it’s time to moisturise," he says, giving a close-up of his skin as if he’s about to drop a high-end skincare tutorial.

Then comes the Blinkit uniform—except he doesn’t do the usual smooth transition. Instead, he stares deadpan at the camera before manually putting it on, shattering influencer norms in the most hilarious way.

Also: Valentine's Day Viral Video: Woman’s priceless reaction to husband & son’s surprise melts hearts (WATCH)

Final Touch? Lip Gloss, Of Course

With a perfectly straight face, he continues: "Face moisturised, hands too, body as well. Hair done. Time for pants, socks, and shoes. Let’s do that, guys."

Bag in hand, he announces, “Ye raha mera bag, ab mai jaa raha hoon apni dihadi par” (Here’s my bag, now I’m off to work). But just when you think it’s over, he delivers the ultimate finishing touch—a swipe of lip gloss.

Because why not?

Internet reacts: ‘Main character energy’

Social media users are loving Gautam’s effortless confidence and unbothered attitude, calling him the "main character" of the internet this week. His relatable yet unintentionally comedic approach has turned a simple delivery routine into a moment of viral gold.

Blinkit delivery agent's GRWM video goes viral, wins internet with effortless swagger (WATCH)

Blinkit delivery agent's GRWM video goes viral, wins internet with effortless swagger (WATCH)

If this is the new era of GRWM videos, we’re totally here for it.

Humpback whale swallows Chile man, then spits him out as his father records it; WATCH chilling video

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Will US reciprocal tariffs impact Indian exports? Trade experts say it depends on implementation dmn

Will US reciprocal tariffs impact Indian exports? Trade experts say it depends on implementation

Opposition vs Centre over US deportation flights landing in Punjab ddr

Opposition vs Centre over US deportation flights landing in Punjab

Mahakumbh sets sights on world record in cleanliness with simultaneous drive across three ghats

Mahakumbh sets sights on world record in cleanliness with simultaneous drive across three ghats

Mahakumbh 2025 sets world record: 50 crore devotees participate in holy dip at Triveni Sangam iwh

Mahakumbh 2025 sets world record: 50 crore devotees participate in holy dip at Triveni Sangam

"People threatening Indian interests need to watch out": Ex-envoy hails US decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana dmn

"People threatening Indian interests need to watch out": Ex-envoy hails US decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana

Recent Stories

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside NTI

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside

Will US reciprocal tariffs impact Indian exports? Trade experts say it depends on implementation dmn

Will US reciprocal tariffs impact Indian exports? Trade experts say it depends on implementation

Opposition vs Centre over US deportation flights landing in Punjab ddr

Opposition vs Centre over US deportation flights landing in Punjab

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 10 stocks to track amid market slump NTI

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 10 stocks to track amid market slump

EPL: Man City to Chelsea, 7 teams with most points in single season dmn

EPL: Man City to Chelsea, 7 teams with most points in single season

Recent Videos

Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Video Icon
Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Video Icon
World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon