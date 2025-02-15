Blinkit delivery agent's GRWM video goes viral, wins internet with effortless swagger (WATCH)

A Blinkit delivery agent has taken social media by storm with his unexpected yet refreshingly real Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video. His nonchalant attitude has left the internet thoroughly entertained.

A Blinkit delivery agent has taken social media by storm with his unexpected yet refreshingly real Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video. Ditching influencer-style glamour for pure, unfiltered confidence, his nonchalant attitude has left the internet thoroughly entertained.

The viral video on Instagram, shared by Benjamin Ryan Gautam, kicks off with him casually sipping coffee from a steel glass, rolling his eyes back dramatically before delivering the now-iconic line: "Drink some coffee."

GRWM, but make it 'Dihadi Time'

Gautam humorously refers to his daily grind as "Dihadi time" — a Hindi term for daily-wage work — setting the stage for a refreshingly honest take on the trend.

"Okay, first I need to wash my face… but I already did. Now, it’s time to moisturise," he says, giving a close-up of his skin as if he’s about to drop a high-end skincare tutorial.

Then comes the Blinkit uniform—except he doesn’t do the usual smooth transition. Instead, he stares deadpan at the camera before manually putting it on, shattering influencer norms in the most hilarious way.

Final Touch? Lip Gloss, Of Course

With a perfectly straight face, he continues: "Face moisturised, hands too, body as well. Hair done. Time for pants, socks, and shoes. Let’s do that, guys."

Bag in hand, he announces, “Ye raha mera bag, ab mai jaa raha hoon apni dihadi par” (Here’s my bag, now I’m off to work). But just when you think it’s over, he delivers the ultimate finishing touch—a swipe of lip gloss.

Because why not?

Internet reacts: ‘Main character energy’

Social media users are loving Gautam’s effortless confidence and unbothered attitude, calling him the "main character" of the internet this week. His relatable yet unintentionally comedic approach has turned a simple delivery routine into a moment of viral gold.

If this is the new era of GRWM videos, we’re totally here for it.

