'Shameful, unfortunate': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for unfurling party flag on Republic Day

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on late Wednesday night, accused the Trinamool Congress members of disrespecting the national anthem. Taking to Twitter, Adhikari shared the video and wrote that on 73rd Republic Day, the TMC members unfurled the party flag rather than the national flag. He called the incident 'unfortunate and shameful'.

The TMC party flag was waved in place of the tricolour in the presence of Purulia's Raghunathpur Assembly MLA Purna Chandra Bauri and other leaders, as seen in the video. Not only that, but some present disrespected the national anthem. During the national anthem, no one took a defensive stance.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, blasted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for "protocol breach" since she did not greet the Governor upon his arrival at the Republic Day ceremony, and stated the Trinamool chief's behaviour goes against the state's tradition.

The BJP leader's video shows the Governor coming at the occasion and being greeted by officials. The Chief Minister, however, was not seen greeting him. As the Governor continued, he was spotted approaching Mamata to welcome her.

