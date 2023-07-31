BJP sticks with 'UPA' name for new Opposition coalition 'INDIA': Report

Following extensive discussions, the opposition front chose to name their newly established coalition "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance" or INDIA during a 26-party meeting in Bengaluru on July 18.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that known for its strong criticism of the opposition's coalition for adopting the name "INDIA," has opted to revert to its previous designation - UPA. Allegedly, the opposition's choice to name the alliance "INDIA" was a strategic attempt to present a cleaner image by aligning themselves with the nation's name.

The BJP intends to persist in its efforts to expose the opposition, specifically the Congress, by using their former title.

Since the outset, the BJP has opposed this name, asserting that it was a deliberate rebranding to conceal the opposition's past involvement in various scams.

The sources further stated that the sole reason for adopting the name INDIA was to eliminate the "corrupt" image associated with the UPA from the public's perception.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took a swipe at the opposition, accusing them of changing their name from UPA to INDIA to cover up their alleged schemes against the underprivileged. He contended that the name INDIA was not chosen out of patriotism but with the intention of deceiving and exploiting the nation.

In a press conference, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the opposition bloc as UPA while talking about Manipur. She targetted them for "changing goalposts" over the Manipur crisis.

"Earlier we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced after the two-day meeting.

The opposition's rationale behind selecting the name "INDIA" was to emphasize that their struggle transcends a mere confrontation with the BJP. Instead, it represents a battle to protect the very idea of India, which they believe is under attack.

During a press conference, Rahul Gandhi elaborated on their decision, stating that the fight is not just between the NDA and the opposition parties, but it symbolizes a clash between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the essence of India itself. It also represents a clash between the BJP's ideology and the core values of the nation. He implied that anyone who stands against the idea of India will eventually face defeat.

In the past, the Congress had governed at the Center twice, forming the government under the umbrella of UPA. Sonia Gandhi held the position of Chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, and the coalition was in power from 2004 to 2014.

