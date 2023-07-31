Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP sticks with 'UPA' name for new Opposition coalition 'INDIA': Report

    Following extensive discussions, the opposition front chose to name their newly established coalition "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance" or INDIA during a 26-party meeting in Bengaluru on July 18.

    BJP sticks with 'UPA' name for new Opposition coalition 'INDIA': Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that known for its strong criticism of the opposition's coalition for adopting the name "INDIA," has opted to revert to its previous designation - UPA. Allegedly, the opposition's choice to name the alliance "INDIA" was a strategic attempt to present a cleaner image by aligning themselves with the nation's name.

    The BJP intends to persist in its efforts to expose the opposition, specifically the Congress, by using their former title. Following extensive discussions, the opposition front chose to name their newly established coalition "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance" or INDIA during a 26-party meeting in Bengaluru on July 18.

    Since the outset, the BJP has opposed this name, asserting that it was a deliberate rebranding to conceal the opposition's past involvement in various scams.

    WATCH: Clashes erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after schoolboys fill girl's bottle with urine

    The sources further stated that the sole reason for adopting the name INDIA was to eliminate the "corrupt" image associated with the UPA from the public's perception.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took a swipe at the opposition, accusing them of changing their name from UPA to INDIA to cover up their alleged schemes against the underprivileged. He contended that the name INDIA was not chosen out of patriotism but with the intention of deceiving and exploiting the nation.

    In a press conference, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the opposition bloc as UPA while talking about Manipur. She targetted them for "changing goalposts" over the Manipur crisis.

    "Earlier we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is -  Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced after the two-day meeting.

    Muslim side must fix 'historic' mistake: CM Yogi Adityanath on Gyanvapi mosque row

    The opposition's rationale behind selecting the name "INDIA" was to emphasize that their struggle transcends a mere confrontation with the BJP. Instead, it represents a battle to protect the very idea of India, which they believe is under attack.

    During a press conference, Rahul Gandhi elaborated on their decision, stating that the fight is not just between the NDA and the opposition parties, but it symbolizes a clash between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the essence of India itself. It also represents a clash between the BJP's ideology and the core values of the nation. He implied that anyone who stands against the idea of India will eventually face defeat.

    In the past, the Congress had governed at the Center twice, forming the government under the umbrella of UPA. Sonia Gandhi held the position of Chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, and the coalition was in power from 2004 to 2014.

    Manipur viral video incident may not be isolated case: CJI expresses concern, asks how many cases filed

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Here is what will become expensive from August 1 onwards

    Karnataka: Here is what will become expensive from August 1 onwards

    WATCH Clashes erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after schoolboys fill girl's bottle with urine snt

    WATCH: Clashes erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after schoolboys fill girl's bottle with urine

    Four districts in Kerala to have 'Queer friendly' hospitals; first of its kind in India anr

    Four districts in Kerala to have 'Queer friendly' hospitals; first of its kind in India

    Lalu Yadav family assets worth Rs 6 crore seized in land for jobs scam case gcw

    Lalu Yadav, family's assets worth Rs 6 crore seized in land-for-jobs scam case

    Priya Varghese's appointment at Kannur University wrong to certain extent: SC anr

    Priya Varghese's appointment at Kannur University wrong to certain extent: SC

    Recent Stories

    The Pink Tax: 7 ways it is draining your pocket LMA

    The Pink Tax: 7 ways it is draining your pocket

    Karnataka: Here is what will become expensive from August 1 onwards

    Karnataka: Here is what will become expensive from August 1 onwards

    Video: Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra by taking a dip in a lake MSW

    Video: Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra by taking a dip in a lake

    Cricket Stuart Broad's brilliance: unveiling his top 5 best bowling figures osf

    Stuart Broad's brilliance: unveiling his top 5 best bowling figures

    Lifeguard Appreciation Day: 6 activities to celebrate unsung heroes LMA

    Lifeguard Appreciation Day: 6 activities to celebrate unsung heroes

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon