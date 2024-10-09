BJP orders 1kg jalebi for Congress workers, takes jab at Rahul Gandhi in sweet revenge

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Following a viral moment about jalebi during the Gohana rally, the BJP sent a box of the sweet to Rahul Gandhi after their Haryana election victory, turning his comments into a lighthearted jab.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    As the comments about a local sweet store during the Gohana rally became viral fodder, the BJP on Tuesday set out to make sure Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a taste of the jalebi, which is currently being joyously distributed around party offices. In a jab at Gandhi, the BJP's state branch said that it had ordered a box of jalebi to be sent to his home as the party orchestrated a stunning and unexpected win in Haryana. An image of a food aggregator's app revealed that a popular store in Delhi's Connaught Place had ordered 1 kilogram of the deep-fried treat to be delivered at 24 Akbar Road.

    “On behalf of all workers Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana, jalebi has been sent to Rahul Gandhi’s house,” the Haryana BJP shared the order on X.

    It all began when Gandhi, during his campaign for the assembly elections, spoke in Gohana and commended the local confectionery, the renowned Matu Ram Halwai, for its jalebi, saying it should be marketed all throughout India and maybe even overseas. He said that if it were manufactured in large quantities in a "factory," additional job possibilities may result.

    However, this portion of his speech quickly gave rise to mocking memes and jokes online, with many claiming that jalebi should be consumed fresh rather than produced in a factory for mass production.

    However, the Gujarat BJP also shared images of senior leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, enjoying the renowned candy at a "jalebi party" on Tuesday, proving that the Haryana BJP was not the only party to make fun of the popular dessert.

    After all, there is a "sweet" relationship between Haryana polls and Gohana's enormous jalebis. In his addresses throughout their separate election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi both referred to its renowned founder, Matu Ram. Politicians on the campaign trail also like the candies, stopping by for a bite to eat, and parties of all stripes put large orders.

