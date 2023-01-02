Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP MLA admits knowing Bengaluru businessman who shot himself; check details

    The businessman, S Pardeep (47) of the HSR layout, shot himself with a revolver inside his car after celebrating New Year's Eve at a gateway establishment. In his suicide note, S Pradeep mentioned six names responsible for his death, including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. 

    A day after a Bengaluru-based businessman allegedly committed suicide after naming six people in an alleged suicide note, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aravind Limbavali; the senior legislator reportedly said that he had no idea why his name was included in the letter. The businessman, S Pardeep (47) of the HSR layout, shot himself with a revolver inside his car after celebrating New Year's Eve at a gateway establishment. 

    In his suicide note, S Pradeep mentioned six names responsible for his death, including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. Following the report, others were G Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy, Raghava Bhat, Gopi K and Somaiah K.

    According to the report, Limbavali admitted that Pradeep was no stranger; however, he refuted the allegation against him. Aravind Limbavali said that Pradeep was his social media team member from 2010 to 2013 and remained an active party worker even after leaving the station. Pradeep stayed in touch and asked for help resolving issues with his business partners. 

    The former Karnataka minister reportedly said, "I have learnt that my name was mentioned in the note. Between 2010 and 2013, he was in charge of social media. He had brought up his business dispute to my notice. I asked him and his partner to settle it amicably. I didn't question him about how much he had invested or make any recommendations to the partners about how much they should pay. He later came over to thank me. I'm not sure why he committed suicide or why I was mentioned in the note."

    Additionally, Limbavali said, "He left my office saying he was going to start a business and the reason he was in touch with me. He'd even come to me accusing his wife of having an affair, and I'd turned him away, telling him he shouldn't bring his personal matters to me." Meanwhile, the police are still investigating Limbavali's role in the incident.

