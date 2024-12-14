BIZARRE! In Gujarat, deceased Sananad man named as witness in his own fatal accident

In an unusual and troubling twist, the Sanand police in Gujarat have named a deceased individual as the witness to his own fatal accident in a recent FIR.

In an unusual and troubling twist, the Sanand police in Gujarat have named a deceased individual as the witness to his own fatal accident in a recent FIR. The victim, Poonam Senva, a 26-year-old resident of Khoraj village, was killed on the night of December 8 after being struck by a truck while riding his motorcycle on the Viramgam-Sanand highway near Madhavnagar crossroads.

According to the FIR filed by Poonam’s elder brother, Baldev, the truck driver is accused of driving recklessly and colliding with Poonam’s motorcycle, causing the fatal crash.

The police, in their report, referred to Poonam Senva as the "sahed" or witness to his own death, stating, “The truck driver drove his vehicle with speed and negligence and rammed into the motorcycle of Poonam Senva. In the accident, 'sahed' Poonam Senva suffered critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Sanand.”

The FIR charges the truck driver with causing death by negligent and rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. However, the strange phrasing of the report has raised questions about the accuracy of the investigation and the handling of such cases by local authorities.

This incident is not an isolated one. Sources suggest that naming deceased individuals or even inanimate objects as witnesses or accused is a recurring issue in accident-related investigations, particularly in cases where authorities fail to identify the actual culprit or cause of death.

In one such instance, the Kheda police in September 2023 named an unknown bovine as an accused in an FIR after an individual died in an accident involving the animal. The police were unable to identify the animal's owner, prompting them to list the bovine as the responsible party. In another case from October 2022, a man took the blame for an accident after his motorcycle collided with a stray bovine, resulting in the death of his cousin. In this case too, the police struggled to trace the animal's owner.

Experts and locals alike have criticized the police for such oversight, with some alleging that authorities often fail to investigate thoroughly, opting instead to blame the deceased or nameless entities to close cases more quickly.

Latest Videos