Bihar SHOCKER! Patna DM slaps BPSC aspirant amid protests over exam paper leak; complaint filed (WATCH)

A complaint has been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, alleging that he slapped an aspirant during a chaotic incident at a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination centre in Patna.

The incident occurred on Friday, when allegations of a paper leak at the BPSC preliminary examination sparked a disturbance at an exam centre in Bapu, Patna. Tensions escalated when around 300-400 candidates boycotted the examination, claiming the question paper had been leaked on social media before the exam began.

The situation took a tragic turn when Ram Iqbal Singh, an additional examination superintendent, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away, while a female candidate fainted amid the turmoil. As chaos unfolded, students confronted authorities over the alleged paper leak.

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh arrived at the centre in response to the growing unrest. In a video that quickly went viral, the DM was seen slapping an unruly bystander while directing police to detain individuals causing the disturbance. Singh later issued a statement clarifying, “It was never my intention to slap or hurt any aspirant,” defending his actions as necessary to restore order.

A formal complaint against Singh was filed by Brajesh Singh, a local resident of Bihar, accusing the officer of inappropriate conduct during a time of crisis.

In the aftermath, Parmar Ravi Manubhai, Chairman of the BPSC, defended the integrity of the examination process. He stated that over five lakh candidates appeared for the exam at more than 900 centres across the state, with only one centre in Patna experiencing the chaos. Manubhai also claimed that some candidates at the Patna centre had snatched question papers from invigilators and stormed out of the exam hall, shouting about the paper leak. "Snatching question papers and showing them to outsiders amounts to looting public property," he remarked.

The BPSC Chairman also announced that police action would be initiated against those involved in the disturbances, describing their actions as potentially part of a larger conspiracy. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the centre to identify individuals responsible for inciting the unrest.

