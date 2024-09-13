Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar SHOCKER! Nurse cuts off doctor's private part with blade to escape gangrape attempt

    A nurse in Bihar bravely defended herself from a gang rape attempt by three men, including a doctor, at a private hospital. She managed to escape after severely injuring one of the attackers with a knife and alerted the police, leading to the arrest of all three suspects.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    A nurse at a private hospital in Bihar was the target of a gang rape attempt, the police said on Thursday. The nurse managed to flee the scene after severing one attacker's privates with a knife.  It comes one month after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering nationwide protest and indefinite strike of junior doctors in West Bengal.

    According to the Bihar Police, one of the attackers worked as a doctor and was also the administrator of the RBS Health Care Centre in Gangapur, which is located inside the boundaries of the Musrighararari police station in the Samastipur district.

    Under the influence of alcohol, Dr. Sanjay Kumar and two of his assistants allegedly attempted to rape the nurse while she was wrapping up her shift at the hospital. She slashed the doctor's genitalia with a knife and managed to free herself from the attackers' grasp. She hid in a field outside the hospital, managed to get away and called the police.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Pandey said that a team was rushed to the hospital and three people were arrested after taking safe custody of the nurse. Besides Dr Kumar, the other two accused were identified as Awadhesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar Gupta.

    Before attempting to sexually assault the nurse, DSP Kumar stated that the attackers had closed the facility from the inside and disconnected the CCTV cameras. "The survivor's courage and presence of mind are commendable," he remarked.

    The police found blood-stained clothing, three cell phones, a bottle of vodka, and the nurse's knife during their first investigation at the scene. The three guys, according to the police, had been drinking prior to the event, and as Bihar has declared itself a dry state, they would also face charges under the prohibition rules.

