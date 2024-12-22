Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

A viral video depicts a man being brutally tortured by three bullies at MSKB College in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The victim, Nabi Hasan, was beaten with sticks and belts, forced to do sit-ups, and allegedly made to lick spit, while onlookers failed to intervene. The victim's mother filed a police report after the video surfaced online, leading to an investigation.

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

A video has gone viral showing a man being tortured by a group of three bullies inside a college campus in Bihar.  They thrashed the victim with a stick and a belt, and made him do sit-ups holding his ears, showed the video shot at MSKB College in Muzaffarpur. His mother has reportedly claimed that he was made to lick spit from the ground. The victim, identified as Nabi Hasan, was subjected to severe physical abuse, including being beaten with kicks, belts, and sticks.

From a distance, a group of men and women observed this, but nobody was seen to step in. The man was shown on camera attempting self-defense but unable to stop his assailants' constant barrage of punches. The vicious actions of the accused, who are now at large, were captured on camera and posted on social media.

Also Read | Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH)

According to an official, the victim's mother filed a written report, and a formal complaint was filed. They will be detained shortly. It was only after the video went viral on Facebook that his family learnt about the attack. According to his mother, he remained silent because the accused threatened to murder him with a knife. However, he told everything when questioned about the video, and his mother called the police.

In her complaint, the mother described the agony her son endured, stating that the accused had pulled him to the field after he had gone to Banaras Bank Chowk for home chores. She said her son kept pleading with them, but that did not stop them. They kept beating him and forced him to do sit-ups and lick spit, said the mother. She also alleged that the accused snatched Rs 2,000 from him.

Senior police officer Sharat Kumar stated that an FIR has been registered, but the accused are yet to be arrested.

Also Read | Delhi weather update: Cold wave intensifies as thick fog engulfs national capital, IMD predicts rainfall

