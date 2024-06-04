Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: According to the vote counting trends as of 3 pm, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is leading in 14 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 13. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA ally, is leading in all five of its contested seats.
Lok Sabha election results 2024 revealed a closely contested battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. However, in Bihar, the BJP-led NDA appears to be securing a comfortable win across the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.
According to the vote counting trends as of 3 pm, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is leading in 14 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 13. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA ally, is leading in all five of its contested seats.
LS Poll Results 2024 LIVE updates: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to Shashi Tharoor
Additionally, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an NDA partner, is leading by a significant margin of over 100,000 votes in Gaya.
On the other hand, the opposition's INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has managed to lead in only seven seats. The Congress is ahead in Kishanganj and Sasaram, while the RJD leads in three constituencies, including the key seat of Patliputra where Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Misa Bharti, is a contestant. Misa Bharti is currently leading by a margin of 35,437 votes.
Indore Election Results 2024 LIVE: NOTA secures over 200,000 votes, second only to BJP candidate
1. Aurangabad
2. Gaya
3. Nawada
4. Jamui
5. Kishanganj
6. Katihar
7. Purnia
8. Bhagalpur
9. Banka
10. Jhanjharpur
11. Supaul
12. Araria
13. Madhepura
14. Khagaria
15. Darbhanga
16. Ujiarpur
17. Samastipur
18. Begusarai
19. Munger
20. Sitamarhi
21. Madhubani
22. Muzaffarpur
23. Sara
24. Hajipur
25. Valmiki Nagar
26. Paschim Champaran
27. Purvi Champaran
28. Sheohar
29. Vaishali
30. Gopalganj
31. Siwan
32. Maharajganj
33. Nalanda
34. Patna Sahib
35. Pataliputra
36. Arrah
37. Buxar
38. Sasaram
39. Karakat
40. Jahanabad
(The details will soon be added.)
- 2024 election date
- 2024 election results
- 2024 lok sabha
- 2024 lok sabha election
- Bihar Lok Sabha Election
- Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
- election 2024
- election results 2024
- election results 2024 date
- election results date
- election results india
- india lok sabha election results
- lok sabha election
- lok sabha election 2024 date
- lok sabha election result
- lok sabha election results 2024 date
- lok sabha election results date
- lok sabha election results date 2024
- lok sabha result
- lok sabha results 2024
- lok sabha results date
- result election