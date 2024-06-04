Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: According to the vote counting trends as of 3 pm, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is leading in 14 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 13. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA ally, is leading in all five of its contested seats.

Lok Sabha election results 2024 revealed a closely contested battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. However, in Bihar, the BJP-led NDA appears to be securing a comfortable win across the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Additionally, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an NDA partner, is leading by a significant margin of over 100,000 votes in Gaya.

On the other hand, the opposition's INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has managed to lead in only seven seats. The Congress is ahead in Kishanganj and Sasaram, while the RJD leads in three constituencies, including the key seat of Patliputra where Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Misa Bharti, is a contestant. Misa Bharti is currently leading by a margin of 35,437 votes.

1. Aurangabad

2. Gaya

3. Nawada

4. Jamui

5. Kishanganj

6. Katihar

7. Purnia

8. Bhagalpur

9. Banka

10. Jhanjharpur

11. Supaul

12. Araria

13. Madhepura

14. Khagaria

15. Darbhanga

16. Ujiarpur

17. Samastipur

18. Begusarai

19. Munger

20. Sitamarhi

21. Madhubani

22. Muzaffarpur

23. Sara

24. Hajipur

25. Valmiki Nagar

26. Paschim Champaran

27. Purvi Champaran

28. Sheohar

29. Vaishali

30. Gopalganj

31. Siwan

32. Maharajganj

33. Nalanda

34. Patna Sahib

35. Pataliputra

36. Arrah

37. Buxar

38. Sasaram

39. Karakat

40. Jahanabad

