    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: According to the vote counting trends as of 3 pm, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is leading in 14 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 13. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA ally, is leading in all five of its contested seats.

    Lok Sabha election results 2024 revealed a closely contested battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. However, in Bihar, the BJP-led NDA appears to be securing a comfortable win across the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

    According to the vote counting trends as of 3 pm, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is leading in 14 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 13. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA ally, is leading in all five of its contested seats.

    LS Poll Results 2024 LIVE updates: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to Shashi Tharoor

    Additionally, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an NDA partner, is leading by a significant margin of over 100,000 votes in Gaya.

    On the other hand, the opposition's INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has managed to lead in only seven seats. The Congress is ahead in Kishanganj and Sasaram, while the RJD leads in three constituencies, including the key seat of Patliputra where Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Misa Bharti, is a contestant. Misa Bharti is currently leading by a margin of 35,437 votes.

    Indore Election Results 2024 LIVE: NOTA secures over 200,000 votes, second only to BJP candidate

    1. Aurangabad
    2. Gaya
    3. Nawada
    4. Jamui
    5. Kishanganj
    6. Katihar
    7. Purnia
    8. Bhagalpur
    9. Banka
    10. Jhanjharpur
    11. Supaul
    12. Araria
    13. Madhepura
    14. Khagaria
    15. Darbhanga
    16. Ujiarpur
    17. Samastipur
    18. Begusarai
    19. Munger
    20. Sitamarhi
    21. Madhubani
    22. Muzaffarpur
    23. Sara
    24. Hajipur
    25. Valmiki Nagar
    26. Paschim Champaran
    27. Purvi Champaran
    28. Sheohar
    29. Vaishali
    30. Gopalganj
    31. Siwan
    32. Maharajganj
    33. Nalanda
    34. Patna Sahib
    35. Pataliputra
    36. Arrah
    37. Buxar
    38. Sasaram
    39. Karakat
    40. Jahanabad

    (The details will soon be added.)

