Bihar Budget 2022: Interesting sights witnessed on first day of session

Several MLAs protested outside the House, while a few were clicked with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the Assembly session.

The session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly commenced on Friday and will last until March 31. The Nitish Kumar-led state government to introduce the Bihar budget 2022-23. Governor Fagu Chauhan addressed the House, post his address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs raised slogans saying Jai Shri Ram.

We bring you some moments of the first day of the Bihar Assembly session.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs protested against the government outside the Assembly. Governor Fagu Chauhan addressed both the Houses. At the same time, Congress announced a boycott of the Governor's address. The Governor made several significant announcements. While addressing, the Governor asserted the Bihar government's achievements and plans for the upcoming year.



RJD MLA Dr Mukesh Roshan: The MLA reached the House with a helicopter on the first day of the Assembly session. Roshan said that the situation in Bihar state has been terrible since Nitish Government took over. There are no doctors in the hospitals, no police on the street, and no teachers in the schools. He added that the government is fooling the people through flying helicopters.





Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed: Shakeel Ahmed Khan, a Congress MLA, arrived with a placard depicting a hostile atmosphere for the session. He claimed that a member of the minority community was brutally murdered in Samastipur Musrigharari. In support of the minority community, the leader refused to attain the first day of the budget session.



Ministers, MLAs welcome Chief Minister Nitish Kumar:

Opposition parties were seen criticizing the government on the first day of the Assembly session. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached the House with many MLAs welcoming him with flowers and bouquets.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar clicked photos with his ministers outside the House ahead of the Assembly session. Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan was also present during this.

