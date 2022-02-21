  • Facebook
    PM Modi lauds Budget 2022, says 'will help implement NEP, more'

    PM Modi said, "Our youthful people will be the country's future leaders at a virtual webinar. As a result, empowering today's youth implies empowering India's future. The budget for 2022 places a strong emphasis on five aspects of the education sector."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Budget, which was presented in Parliament on February 1, and stated that a lot of attention had been placed on the education sector.
    He emphasised five factors that can assist the young generation in becoming the country's future leaders. PM Modi said, "Our youthful people will be the country's future leaders at a virtual webinar. As a result, empowering today's youth implies empowering India's future. The budget for 2022 places a strong emphasis on five aspects of the education sector."

    He stated that much focus had been placed on the universalisation of high-quality education, digital skills development, urban planning and design, and the internationalisation of education. According to the prime minister, the budget would aid in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He went on to say that a national digital university is an unprecedented declaration in this year's budget and that it can increase learning and re-learning for the twenty-first century by utilising a world-class strategy. The problem of a lack of seats can be rectified with the assistance of this year's budget. There will be an infinite number of seats available.

    The youthful generation will be the country's future leaders. As a result, he stressed that empowering them entails strengthening India's future. From e-Vidya to one class one channel, digital labs, and digital universities, such educational infrastructure will benefit the youth greatly, and it is an attempt to provide better solutions for education to all, be it villages, poor, Dalit, backward, tribal, or anyone else in India's socioeconomic setup, said Modi.

    He also asked all stakeholders to set up digital universities as soon as possible. The country's future leaders will come from the younger generation. As a result, he said, empowering them means improving India's future. The education sector received a total allocation of Rs 1,04,278 crore in this year's budget, an increase of Rs 11,054 crore over previous year. When the budget was announced on February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sithraman announced many steps to compensate for the learning loss caused by the epidemic and to upskill people.

