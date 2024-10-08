Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Biggest lesson, avoid overconfidence': Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's setback in Haryana

    Speaking to AAP municipal councillors, Kejriwal said, "The biggest lesson from these elections is that one should never be overconfident in polls. No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough."

    Biggest lesson, avoid overconfidence': Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's setback in Haryana AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has pointed to overconfidence as the primary reason behind his party's failure in the Haryana assembly elections. Despite contesting all 89 seats, AAP failed to secure a victory, with its candidates trailing behind the BJP and Congress. The BJP, meanwhile, is poised for a third consecutive term, leading in 50 out of the 90 seats.

    Speaking to AAP municipal councillors, Kejriwal said, "The biggest lesson from these elections is that one should never be overconfident in polls. No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough."

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    The remarks come after Kejriwal had previously asserted that no government would be formed in Haryana without AAP's support. His comments now reflect a sharp contrast, as his party failed to make a dent in the state's political landscape.

    In the Jammu and Kashmir elections, however, AAP did manage to secure a victory, marking a significant achievement. Mehraj Malik, who had previously won the local body elections in 2020, emerged victorious in Doda. The seat had been held by BJP's Shakti Raj in 2014, but traditionally oscillated between the National Conference and Congress since 1962.

    Kejriwal's reflection also touched on the broader context of the national political scene. The Congress, part of the INDIA alliance with AAP at the national level, faced an unexpected challenge. Despite exit polls predicting a sweeping Congress victory, the BJP surged ahead during vote counting, displacing expectations and securing a commanding lead.

    Will Omar Abdullah be J&K's next CM? Farooq Abdullah reveals

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Full list of winners and losers gcw

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Check out full list of winners and their constituencies

    Jharkhand Maiya Samman Yojana: CM Hemant Soren released 3rd Installment

    Jharkhand Maiya Samman Yojana: CM Hemant Soren released 3rd Installment

    Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh: 7,500 schoolgirls to serve as one-day officers AJR

    Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh: 7,500 schoolgirls to serve as one-day officers

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Full list of winners for the state's 90 assembly constituencies gcw

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Full list of winners for the state's 90 assembly constituencies

    Yogi govt to host 'Kumbh Summit' ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025 across all 18 divisions of UP anr

    Yogi govt to host 'Kumbh Summit' ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025 across all 18 divisions of UP

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Full list of winners and losers gcw

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Check out full list of winners and their constituencies

    Jharkhand Maiya Samman Yojana: CM Hemant Soren released 3rd Installment

    Jharkhand Maiya Samman Yojana: CM Hemant Soren released 3rd Installment

    Why you should Try bathing with camphor water NTI

    Why you should try bathing with camphor water

    Ola Electric Scooter Discount Offer Season Sale

    Ola Electric Scooter Available for Rs 49,999

    Hezbollah launches over 100 rockets in heaviest attack on Israel's Haifa since war began (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: Hezbollah launches over 100 rockets in heaviest attack on Israel's Haifa since war began (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon