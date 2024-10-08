'Biggest lesson, avoid overconfidence': Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's setback in Haryana

Speaking to AAP municipal councillors, Kejriwal said, "The biggest lesson from these elections is that one should never be overconfident in polls. No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has pointed to overconfidence as the primary reason behind his party's failure in the Haryana assembly elections. Despite contesting all 89 seats, AAP failed to secure a victory, with its candidates trailing behind the BJP and Congress. The BJP, meanwhile, is poised for a third consecutive term, leading in 50 out of the 90 seats.

Speaking to AAP municipal councillors, Kejriwal said, "The biggest lesson from these elections is that one should never be overconfident in polls. No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough."

Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

The remarks come after Kejriwal had previously asserted that no government would be formed in Haryana without AAP's support. His comments now reflect a sharp contrast, as his party failed to make a dent in the state's political landscape.

In the Jammu and Kashmir elections, however, AAP did manage to secure a victory, marking a significant achievement. Mehraj Malik, who had previously won the local body elections in 2020, emerged victorious in Doda. The seat had been held by BJP's Shakti Raj in 2014, but traditionally oscillated between the National Conference and Congress since 1962.

Kejriwal's reflection also touched on the broader context of the national political scene. The Congress, part of the INDIA alliance with AAP at the national level, faced an unexpected challenge. Despite exit polls predicting a sweeping Congress victory, the BJP surged ahead during vote counting, displacing expectations and securing a commanding lead.

Will Omar Abdullah be J&K's next CM? Farooq Abdullah reveals

Latest Videos