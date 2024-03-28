Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Big setback for Congress! Delhi HC rejects plea challenging I-T department's reassessment proceedings

    The matter was heard by a division bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav. The court on March 22 dismissed the petitions filed by Congress to challenge the re-assessment proceedings for assessment years 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the pleas moved by the Congress party against the initiation of income tax re-assessment proceedings against it for four years by the tax authorities. The matter was heard by a division bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

    Earlier on March 22, the court denied Congress's petitions to dispute the re-assessment processes for assessment years 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17. The court denied the latest four petitions for additional assessment years, in which the IT Department has commenced procedures, on identical grounds on Thursday.

    Congress, which has been subjected to many tax-related processes in recent weeks, has accused the Union government of aiming to financially "cripple" it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The political party has obtained back-to-back court dismissals for its appeal against the Income Tax Department's procedures.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
