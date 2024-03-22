Bhutan's highest civilian award for PM Modi: Citation calls him outstanding embodiment of leadership (WATCH)

Upon receiving the honor, PM Modi expressed gratitude and emphasized the enduring relationship between the two nations. The citation accompanying the award hailed PM Modi as a visionary leader, credited with India's economic growth and environmental initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Bhutan's highest civilian award, the first foreign Head of Government to be bestowed with the honour. The King of Bhutan, in a historic gesture, presented PM Modi with the esteemed Order of the Druk Gyalpo. The Order of the Druk Gyalpo stands as the paramount accolade within Bhutan's honour system, symbolizing a lifetime of remarkable achievements. It holds precedence over all other orders, decorations, and medals.

Upon receiving the prestigious honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude, stating, "This accolade is not merely a personal achievement but a testament to the honour of India and its 1.4 billion citizens. I accept this honor with humility, representing every Indian, and extend heartfelt thanks to the people of Bhutan for this recognition."

Reflecting on the enduring bond between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Modi remarked, "The relationship between our nations is both ancient and contemporary. When assuming office as Prime Minister of India in 2014, it was instinctual for me to embark on my inaugural foreign visit to Bhutan. The gracious reception and warmth extended by Bhutan a decade ago marked the beginning of my tenure with cherished memories."

The citation for the award bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi terms him as a remarkable embodiment of national, regional, and global leadership. Under his stewardship, India has emerged as the world's fastest-growing economy and is poised to become the third-largest economy by 2030.

The citation further said that Prime Minister Modi has risen as a visionary, revitalizing India's ancient civilization into a dynamic hub of technology and innovation. His steadfast commitment to environmental preservation and investment in renewable energy epitomizes India's holistic progress, it said, adding that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has steered India towards transformative growth, enhancing its moral authority and global influence.

The citation further said that Bhutan is privileged to have a statesman of such stature as a true friend of its people. Prime Minister Modi staunchly supports Bhutan's national vision for self-reliance and development, it said.

This award acknowledges His Excellency Prime Minister Modi's personal achievements, leadership, and contributions to strengthening the friendship between India and Bhutan, the citation said, adding that it also celebrates India's ascent as a global power under his guidance and commemorates the special bond shared between Bhutan and India.

