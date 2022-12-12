Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BEST to begin premium bus services between Thane-BKC from December 12; check travel cost, other details

    The fleet will include four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric buses (e-buses), also known as "BEST Chalo Bus' and characterised by their deep blue colour. These buses provide quick and comfortable transportation. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is all set to inaugurate a premium bus service from Thane to the Bandra Kurla Complex beginning Monday, December 12, 2022. 

    The fleet will include four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric buses (e-buses), also known as "BEST Chalo Bus' and characterised by their deep blue colour. These buses provide quick and comfortable transportation. For the first time in India, Mumbai will provide an all-electric premium city bus service. 

    The buses will run between Thane and BKC from Monday through Saturday. The service was initially established as an express route (for office workers travelling from Thane to BKC in the morning and returning in the evening) and an all-day route (for other customers travelling between Bandra station and BKC during the day).

    The express route would cost Rs 250 per person, and the all-day travel would cost Rs 50. Passengers can also benefit from travel subscriptions, which can cut their monthly travel expenditures by up to 50 per cent.

    Use the Chalo App to reserve a seat on one of these buses. The bus will only stop if a passenger has a reservation and needs to be picked up, allowing for speedier travel with fewer stops. Standing is not permitted on buses.

    Furthermore, the BEST plans to place 200 more e-buses on major city routes in the following months. The top BEST official says, "We are optimistic that the premium bus service would help thousands of Mumbai residents successfully shift away from their own vehicles and cabs.

